My View: Richard Jay-Alexander Has Left The Building (Miami) On To a New Adventure in The Desert

Last night was “one for the history books” on Miami Beach.  More specifically, North Beach, at a super trendy neighborhood bar named BOB’S YOUR UNCLE.  If the name sounds familiar, it’s because there’s one in NYC, too.  The occasion was the 69th birthday of Richard Jay-Alexander, a 30 year resident of the area, coupled with a send-off party, as he and his dog Sally head West and make their new home in the California desert Palm Springs area of Rancho Mirage.  The party was thrown and hosted by Danielle Savin ( an owner of the bar) and talented local, David Sexton, longtime friend of Richard.  The place was packed with friends and well known inhabitants of The Magic City and was a night to remember.  I don’t know all the names, but you will recognize many of them, so this is more of a scrapbook of an historic night on the beach, saying Happy Birthday and wishing Happy Trails to someone the town loves and will surely miss.

I did spot Harry Casey (KC & The Sunshine Band), actor Shalim Ortiz, artists Carlos Betancourt and Alberto Latorre, WSVN’s Kevin Ozebek and news anchor Belkys Nerey with her husband Demetri S. Mouratis, the legendary Merle and Danny Weiss, photographer Manny Hernandez, Bibi Andrade, Robin Lipman, Dale Stine, Faiza Liban, Liz Wallace , Steve Rothaus and the list goes on and on.  The BIG suprprise was Richard’s longtime assistant, Nellie Beavers, performing as her Burlesque Persona, HONEY BEAVERS. Simply showstopping!  The speeches were emotional as David Sexton and Jay-Alexander addressed the rapt crowd.  There was even a special award given by the city of Miami Beach.  The bar named specialty drinks were exquisite, as was the catered food by EAT TACOS.  The mood was set for the evening from the minute we entered onto the RED CARPET and the sassy step & repeat.  It seems that no matter what this birthday boy is attached to, it is always FIRST-CLASS!  Last night was no exception.  We look forward to his next chapter.

Eda & I during the course of our lives have met many wonderful, fascinating, brilliant, talented, and thoughtful people but RJA has an extra special place in our hearts.  Like the most advanced camera and perfect piano we have ever owned, Richard is able to capture everything with his wide lens, in perfect detail, never missing the smallest subtlety.  His memory card is boundless, and his internal keyboard and heart strings are able to produce incredible beauty and excitement.  Safe travels treasured friend and we’ll see you here, there, and everywhere……

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

