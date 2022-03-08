My View: Sam Gravitte Makes Solo Musical Debut At Birdland

“If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere

Come on, come through, New York, New York.”

Last night, playing to a packed room at the legendary

BIRDLAND Jazz Club, an auspicious solo musical

debut happened for a young man named Sam Gravitte.

I’m just going to warn you, to keep your eyes and ears

peeled for his name because this guy’s talents

seem to have no limits.

Sam is the son of Beau and Debbie Gravitte and it

is clear the infuences and gifts the Broadway

parents bestowed upon their son, with a twin sister.

The evening was as near perfect as one can get

and was the rare occurrence where you truly wished

it wouldn’t end.

His song choices, his stories, the original material,

the skillful musicians, a guitar and a stunning

human being with his heart on his sleeve.

You can currently see him on Broadway, as Fiero,

in the blockbuster, WICKED, but if he solos again,

be sure to go.

My reference to the Kander & Ebb quote, he’s made it

here and he will, very soon, be everywhere.