“If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere
My View: Sam Gravitte Makes Solo Musical Debut At Birdland
Come on, come through, New York, New York.”
Last night, playing to a packed room at the legendary
BIRDLAND Jazz Club, an auspicious solo musical
debut happened for a young man named Sam Gravitte.
I’m just going to warn you, to keep your eyes and ears
peeled for his name because this guy’s talents
seem to have no limits.
Sam is the son of Beau and Debbie Gravitte and it
is clear the infuences and gifts the Broadway
parents bestowed upon their son, with a twin sister.
The evening was as near perfect as one can get
and was the rare occurrence where you truly wished
it wouldn’t end.
His song choices, his stories, the original material,
the skillful musicians, a guitar and a stunning
human being with his heart on his sleeve.
You can currently see him on Broadway, as Fiero,
in the blockbuster, WICKED, but if he solos again,
be sure to go.
My reference to the Kander & Ebb quote, he’s made it
here and he will, very soon, be everywhere.
