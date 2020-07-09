My View: Steve Tyrell Heads To Court……..Side

Steve Tyrell fans are going to be able to attend a special private live Court Side Concert direct from Steve’s home in L.A. this evening (July 9th). It’s also going to cost them significantly less to attend his show then when Steve headlines at Cafe Carlyle in NYC, or Mr. Tyrell’s last appearance (just before Covid 19 hit) in March 2020 at Table 26 in Palm Beach. You won’t have to “jump thru hoops” to watch Tyrell and his band “hold court” this time, but enough of the puns……Here’s Steve’s message…….. and for all my Palm Beach friends, lets remember Steve’s great week in Palm Beach last year and order dinner in from Table 26 tonight while we watch one of the country’s most popular interpreters of The Great American Songbook.

From Steve Tyrell:

More than anything else, I hope this email finds you healthy and safe. If you happen to miss my gravelly voice half as much as I miss performing and seeing all of you, please tune-in to my first ever Courtside Concert LIVE from my house tomorrow night, July 9, at 6 PM/PT (9 PM/ET)!

My basketball court has been transformed into a stage where the band and I will be performing a socially distant LIVE, private concert this week and next. If we pull it off, and if everyone seems to like it, we’ll keep the music coming! CLICK HERE to join us!

I’m one lucky guy because I have the best friends and fans in all the world. Please stay safe, keep your hands washed, and keep the faith that we’ll be seeing each other in person again in the very near future. All my love, Steve

MARCH 2020. STEVE TYRELL at TABEL 26

STEPHEN SOROKOFF, STEVE TYRELL, JILL SWITZER

OZZIE & EDDIE, TABLE 26

STEVE TYRELL, EDA SOROKOFF, NICOLAS KING

SALLY ROBINSON, DICK ROBINSON, LADY HELEN, STEVE TYRELL

JILL SWITZER

JILL SWITZER, STEVE TYRELL, EDA SOROKOFF