MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Streets Of (Jazz) Dreams

My View: Streets Of (Jazz) Dreams

Bond 45 as the name implies used to be on 45th street, it’s now on 46th street, but the music heard last night at this theater district restaurant was reminiscent of 52nd street, site of the original Birdland.   “The jazz corner of the world” (Birdland) is now located on 44th street (after a brief stint on 110th street.)   Like the original Birdland you head downstairs at Bond 45 for the music.   

The underground space at Bond 45 has now become a miniature concert hall, which offers excellent acoustics and sight lines – not to mention a well-stocked bar and kitchen.  On Tuesday, tenor saxophonist and composer Stan Harrison  performed with his quartet, with pianist Elias Stemeseder, bassist Kim Cass, and drummer Steven Crammer.  Stan is a fascinating character: he’s a jazz musician who’s better known in the rock world, having recorded and toured extensively as a featured soloist with everyone from David Sanborn, David Bowie, Radiohead, They Might Be Giants, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, and Serge Gainsbourg to name a few.

And yet, make no mistake, Stan is a jazz player – his music is inarguably contemporary jazz, but exactly what kind of contemporary jazz makes for a lively discussion.  He began on Tuesday with his interpretation of “Long as You Know You’re Living Yours,” a 1974 composition by Keith Jarrett. (Not to be confused with Abbey Lincoln’s “Long as You’re Living.”) The rest of the set consisted of various originals by Stan, and they covered a wide range of contemporary jazz styles.   Some pieces might be called Soul Jazz, which is sort of an instrumental equivalent of Soul or R&B.  Other pieces evoked the modal style popular in the 1960s, which was regarded then as being adjacent, at least to Free Jazz and the Avant garde.  Other pieces used boogaloo backbeats and various grooves that would have been perfectly appropriate for dancing.  

Tuesdays from 8:30-11:30 PM

The evening was produced by Steve Garrin

STAN HARRISON

Elias Stemeseder, Kim Cass, Stn Harrison, Steven Cramer

Stan Harrison & Steve Garrin

Stan Harrison

Kim Cass

Stan Harrison

BOND 45

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Birdland Theater Presents Broadway’s Amy Spanger singing Larson,Porter, Kander & Ebb and more

Suzanna BowlingAugust 7, 2022
Read More

My View: A Soprano Learning How To Swing With A Master Teacher

Stephen SorokoffAugust 5, 2022
Read More

My View: “Hey You Guys, What’s Going On Back There”? The John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland

Stephen SorokoffAugust 4, 2022
Read More

Karen Mason Comes Back To Birdland With New Show

Suzanna BowlingAugust 2, 2022
Read More

My View: Tony DeSare….A Winning Combination

Stephen SorokoffJuly 30, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For August

Suzanna BowlingJuly 30, 2022
Read More

54 BELOW Tony Awards® Honoree Welcomes Tony Award® Nominee Amber Gray

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2022
Read More

Julie Benko and Jason Yeager duet album “Hand In Hand” due 8/26 with BIRDLAND release concert 8/29

Suzanna BowlingJuly 26, 2022
Read More

My View: T. Oliver Reid….That Sunday, That Summer at 54/Below

Stephen SorokoffJuly 25, 2022
Read More