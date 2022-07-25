My View: T. Oliver Reid….That Sunday, That Summer at 54/Below

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Last night was a hot Summer Sunday evening made even more steamier (romantically) by hearing love songs sung by T. Oliver Reid in his show That Sunday, That Summer at 54 Below.

Watching and listening to T, especially when he sang “The Nearness of You” I couldn’t help conjuring up thoughts of another legendary singer referred to by another letter in the alphabet, B….  Billy Eckstine.  The elegance, breathtaking phrasing and operatic quality of their bass baritones (albeit T Oliver’s triple range) had me connecting these two graceful, handsome mustached men.

T. Oliver Reid is currently staring in Hadestown as Hermes following Tony Award Winner Andre de Shields who originated the role and has performed it for the last three years.

T. Oliver Reid is a legendary performer with a 20-year career on Broadway. He has appeared in 10+ Broadway productions, including Hadestown, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Kiss Me Kate, Once On This Island, and The Wedding Singer. He is an accomplished artist-winning cabaret for his solo show “Drop Me Off In Harlem.” Reid is the co-founder of Black Theater Coalition, and is an adjunct professor at NYU-Tisch’s Grad Acting Program, along with Columbia University School of the Arts Grad Acting.

Last night’s show featured the love songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Cole Porter, Rogers & Hart, Gabriel Faure and John Legend with music direction by Lawrence Yurman.  A portion of the proceeds benefited Black Theater Coalition’s Fellowship Program.

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

