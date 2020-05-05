MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Take A Pause For A Limited Time Only with MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® and Help The Actors Fund

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® ANNOUNCES ONLINE STREAMING 

For a limited time only, the smash hit will be available to view at home and a portion of proceeds benefit The Actors Fund providing financial support for arts professionals 

NEW YORK, NY (MAY 4, 2020) – GFour Productions, whose collective shows have won 56 Drama Desk and 44 Tony Awards®, announced that their international hit show MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® is now temporarily available for online streaming starting today. GFour Productions will donate 10% of all sales to The Actors Fund, 

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® is now available for streaming and can be purchased at MenopauseTheMusical.com

GFour Productions CEO Seth Greenleaf said, “In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as producers, we wanted to bring the joy and relief of theatre to our audiences, in whatever way we could. With the help of Actors’ Equity Association and the original cast and crew of our Breast Cancer Survivor Tour, we’re able to make this available to audiences for a limited time. We hope to bring some much-needed cheer and humor to a challenging situation. As for the men quarantined with their menopausal spouses, we recommend viewing it as an educational survival tool.” 

“Now more than ever, GFour feels the need to help support our performing arts community, and the ongoing work of The Actors Fund. Over the past 19 years, we have raised over $1 million for various women’s charities, and this is a time for us all to pitch in where we can,” Greenleaf added. 

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through 19 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide. The cast of the MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL online stream features TERI ADAMS (Iowa Housewife), JUDY BLUE (Soap Star), LINDA BOSTON (Professional Woman) and MEGAN CAVANAGH (Earth Mother). The performance was originally filmed in Aurora, IL as the launch of the “Survivor Tour” in 2015 in partnership with Susan G. Komen® Foundation. All actresses are breast cancer survivors or co-survivors. 

which provides emergency financial assistance to performing arts and entertainment professionals and has 

continued this aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 18, 2020, The Fund has distributed $7,528,663 

million in assistance to 6,382 people for basic living expenses such as essential medications, to help prevent evitions, cover health insurance, and to pay for food or utilities

Teri Adams, Megan Cavanagh, Linda Boston, Judy Blue

