My View: The Best Did Come To The Wick Museum Club Last Night…Billy Stritch & Cy Coleman Revisited

I have been a fan of Jennifer Simard since I saw her in Forbidden Broadway and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. It has been thrilling to see her working so consistently. Her new one-woman show Jennifer Simard: Can I Get Your Number? is beautifully-crafted. You see another side of Ms. Simard that you will not expect. This woman has chops and I don’t just mean comedic ones. Play so many supporting roles on Broadway she saluted those “legendary” women who were her role models. The songs were dedicated to her co-stars, but she made many of these songs her own.

Coming through the audience Jennifer Hudson’s “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls, had Jennifer sliding down a banister that was two stairs long. Comedy was definitely present.

Playing tribute to her first goddess was “More to the Story”, a cut number from Shrek for her co-star, Sutton Foster. Guest star, fellow Shrek and Company cast member, Christopher Seiber. These two are comedic genius together.

In Hello, Dolly! she worked with leading lady, Bernadette Peters and paid tribute to her with “Broadway Baby.” and then “Unexpected Song” from Song & Dance a song she sang at a gala honoring Bernadette.

Paying tribute to her Horace Vandergelder, Victor Garber we were treated to “All For the Best” from Godspell. Jennifer and her brother, who was in the audience every Sunday, listened to the cast album. Joining Jennifer was her music director Steve Marzullo, as she used sandpaper, coconuts and a slide whistle to keep it real.

“Two Kinsmen” from The Mystery of Edwin Drood, “gave us her tribute to Betty Buckley, was became her superfan during the run of Disaster. Marzullo, again gave us the second part of the duet.



“Sons Of” from Jacques Brel not only honored the patriots fighting in Ukraine but to pay tribute to her Hello Dolly! co-star, Donna Murphy. Murphy’s late husband, Shawn Elliott, was in the original cast of Jacques Brel. Paying tribute to her final Dolly was the anthem “Before the Parade Passes By.”

What Ms. Simard showed all night was her incredible vocal range now came out the comedy in Michael Devon’s “Hurt Someone’s Feelings Today.”

My favorite number of the entire night was Madeline Kahn’s “Never” from On the Twentieth Century. It was sung just like Madeline and it was brilliant.

With the lyricist/librettist Joe DiPietro, in the audience “I Will Be Loved Tonight” from I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, became even more special.



Jennifer was nominated for a Tony for her role of Sarah in the revival of Company. Sitting at my table was the original SarahBarbara Barrie. Jennifer went on several times for Patti LuPone. Having missed those performances we were treated to a fabulously done “The Ladies Who Lunch”.

The Beatles’ “Yesterday“was dedicated to her friend the beloved Rebecca Luker.”Somewhere That’s Green” from Little Shop of Horrors has me wanting to she her play Audrey.

“Never Can Say Goodbye,” from Disaster, led to an encore of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Edelweiss” sand not only by Jennifer but the entire audience.

I brought with me a person who doesn’t know musical theatre at all and because of seeing Jennifer’s show Elisabeta wants to see more. That is the best review I can write. A true artist brings in new admirers and Jennifer does just that. Bravo!

If you get a chance catch this talented performer in concert, but that might be awhile as Jennifer is going into Once Upon a One More Time The Britney Spears musical. Visit Jennifer’s website jennifersimard.com, or follow her @thejennifersimard on Instagram.

If the song is missing, click on the blue links and you can hear clips of them all.