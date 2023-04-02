Cabaret
My View: The Best Did Come To The Wick Museum Club Last Night…Billy Stritch & Cy Coleman Revisited
Billy Stritch, pianist, singer/arranger/composer/entertainer and EDUCATOR extraordinaire, gave a performance at the Wick Museum Nightclub last night that will resonate in his audience’s musical memory forever. He recreated the genius of the late great composer Cy Coleman’s music and piano artistry with skills that few artists possess. Having the cherished memory of attending a Cy Coleman Trio nightclub appearance many years ago I can also attest to the fact that while BIlly explained that Cy Coleman was one of the few composers that can effectively sing his own songs, Billy’s voice is way more luscious and exciting.
Billy Stritch’s Cy Coleman show should be a mandatory course for any college student majoring in music and I beg to differ with the famous Cy Coleman song title “ The Best Is Yet To Come”……The Best Did Come To The Wick Museum Club last night.
Frank Derrick on drums and Jamie Ousley on bass were perfection as were the visual created by The Wick tech team.
Broadway
Jennifer Simard Proves It’s Her Number That People Will Be Wanting
I have been a fan of Jennifer Simard since I saw her in Forbidden Broadway and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. It has been thrilling to see her working so consistently. Her new one-woman show Jennifer Simard: Can I Get Your Number? is beautifully-crafted. You see another side of Ms. Simard that you will not expect. This woman has chops and I don’t just mean comedic ones. Play so many supporting roles on Broadway she saluted those “legendary” women who were her role models. The songs were dedicated to her co-stars, but she made many of these songs her own.
Coming through the audience Jennifer Hudson’s “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls, had Jennifer sliding down a banister that was two stairs long. Comedy was definitely present.
Playing tribute to her first goddess was “More to the Story”, a cut number from Shrek for her co-star, Sutton Foster. Guest star, fellow Shrek and Company cast member, Christopher Seiber. These two are comedic genius together.
In Hello, Dolly! she worked with leading lady, Bernadette Peters and paid tribute to her with “Broadway Baby.” and then “Unexpected Song” from Song & Dance a song she sang at a gala honoring Bernadette.
Paying tribute to her Horace Vandergelder, Victor Garber we were treated to “All For the Best” from Godspell. Jennifer and her brother, who was in the audience every Sunday, listened to the cast album. Joining Jennifer was her music director Steve Marzullo, as she used sandpaper, coconuts and a slide whistle to keep it real.
“Two Kinsmen” from The Mystery of Edwin Drood, “gave us her tribute to Betty Buckley, was became her superfan during the run of Disaster. Marzullo, again gave us the second part of the duet.
“Sons Of” from Jacques Brel not only honored the patriots fighting in Ukraine but to pay tribute to her Hello Dolly! co-star, Donna Murphy. Murphy’s late husband, Shawn Elliott, was in the original cast of Jacques Brel. Paying tribute to her final Dolly was the anthem “Before the Parade Passes By.”
What Ms. Simard showed all night was her incredible vocal range now came out the comedy in Michael Devon’s “Hurt Someone’s Feelings Today.”
My favorite number of the entire night was Madeline Kahn’s “Never” from On the Twentieth Century. It was sung just like Madeline and it was brilliant.
With the lyricist/librettist Joe DiPietro, in the audience “I Will Be Loved Tonight” from I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, became even more special.
Jennifer was nominated for a Tony for her role of Sarah in the revival of Company. Sitting at my table was the original SarahBarbara Barrie. Jennifer went on several times for Patti LuPone. Having missed those performances we were treated to a fabulously done “The Ladies Who Lunch”.
The Beatles’ “Yesterday“was dedicated to her friend the beloved Rebecca Luker.”Somewhere That’s Green” from Little Shop of Horrors has me wanting to she her play Audrey.
“Never Can Say Goodbye,” from Disaster, led to an encore of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Edelweiss” sand not only by Jennifer but the entire audience.
I brought with me a person who doesn’t know musical theatre at all and because of seeing Jennifer’s show Elisabeta wants to see more. That is the best review I can write. A true artist brings in new admirers and Jennifer does just that. Bravo!
If you get a chance catch this talented performer in concert, but that might be awhile as Jennifer is going into Once Upon a One More Time The Britney Spears musical. Visit Jennifer’s website jennifersimard.com, or follow her @thejennifersimard on Instagram.
If the song is missing, click on the blue links and you can hear clips of them all.
Cabaret
My View: Happening In Palm Beach……. Paul Anka, Rita Rudner, Linda Purl, and Billy Stritch
If there was any doubt that Cafe Centro was a bona fide Cabaret Venue it was dispelled last night. Billy Stritch was seated at the Cafe’s Grand Piano and Linda Purl was the songstress headlining on the cabaret stage of the South Florida restaurant. The SRO crowd that had managed to snag dinner/show tickets got to hear one of the most skillful performances of the Great American Songbook and Broadway show tunes currently out there in Cabaret world. Linda Purl, an extraordinary actor is also an extremely talented vocalist who makes you fall in love with the song and also with Linda Purl, and I might add she is oh so great to focus on through my camera lens.
Billy Stritch was the music director for this gig and he brought his creative, virtuosic, jazz infused piano playing to accompany her. Billy was an engine of harmony and rhythm that coupled with Linda’s natural swing and romantic ballads perfectly. The overflow crowd loved every note of the performance. Mr. Stritch usually adds his lush voice underneath his stable of super singers to create some fantastic musical symmetry, as he has done for some of show biz’s legendary entertainers (Liza Minnelli, Christine Ebersole, Linda Lavin, Linda Eder, and Marilyn Maye to name a few.) During this show he wowed us all with his keyboard artistry. BTW, BIlly, an extraordinary singer/ entertainer on the cabaret and concert stages worldwide can be seen at the new WICK Museum nightclub on April 1st for a special one night only engagement performing his Cy Coleman show. Not to be missed by music lovers.
Sanford Fisher produced the Linda Purl evening. It brought these two super stars of the Cabaret and Concert stages together for an outstanding evening at Cafe Centro, our local oasis of live music in Palm Beach.
Another great Palm Beach event this week…..the “LADY IN RED” LIFE Gala at The Breakers……Congratulations to Lois Pope, the Board of LIFE and Entertainment Chair Sunny Sessa for creating a fantastic evening……
RITA RUDNER & PAUL ANKA……What a show!
Cabaret
The Marvelous Marilyn Maye Received Twelve Standing Ovations At The New York Pops
Karen Akers, Jim Caruso, Tony Danza, Jamie deRoy, Max von Essen, Melissa Errico, Bob Mackie, Susie Mosher, Sidney Myer, Josh Prince, Lee Roy Reams, Rex Reed, Randy Roberts, Mo Rocca , Mark Sendroff, Lee Roy Reams, Brenda Vaccaro and David Zippel were there to see and honor Cabaret legend and Grammy nominee Marilyn Maye. Maye who turns 95 April 10th, made her at Carnegie Hall solo debut last night with The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke.
Maye is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, Grammy nominated recording artist and a musical treasure. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance and it showed with the 12 standing ovations she received.
Maye appeared 76 times on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, she was “discovered” by Steve Allen and had a RCA recording contract, seven albums and 34 singles.
The evening started out with the superlative New York Pops Overture of Mame, which Maye had played the title role.
Next a Cole Porter Medley with “Looking at You,” Concentrate On You,” “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” It’s Alright With Me,””Just One of Those Things,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” and “All of You”. This was Marilyn’s second standing ovation. The first was when she stood on that stage for the first time and the audience was rapturous.
A terrific “It’s Today” from Mame with high flying kicks was the third ovation and wow can that woman kick.
A rainbow medley included “Look To The Rainbow” from Finnian’s Rainbow, the iconic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” the jazzy “Make Me Rainbows” and of course “The Rainbow Connection.” And with that another standing ovation.
“Put On A Happy Face” from Bye Bye Birdie.
Frank Loesser’s Joey, Joey, Joey brought on a fifth standing ovation. This song was a masterclass in acting and vocal nuance. For that matter every song that comes out of Ms. Maye’s mouth is perfection. Part of the brilliance of this night is her musical director, arranger, and pianist Ted Firth. That man is a genius.
Lerner and Loewe’s “On The Street Where You Live” from My Fair Lady ended the first act with a sixth standing ovation.
The overture from Hello Dolly! and then Cabaret shows Marilyn Maye also starred in opened the second act. The New York Pops sounded phenomenal as always.
“Your Gonna Hear From Me” from “Inside Daisy Clover was an appropriate starter for this next round as the audience got to its feet.
Maye’s most requested song “Guess Who I Saw Today” from New Faces of 1952 was followed by a show stopping “Fifty Percent” from Ballroom and of course another standing ovation.
Her next song was chosen by the Smithsonian Institute to be included in its permanent collection of recordings from the 20th century. Her recording of “Too Late Now” is considered by the Smithsonian to be one of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century and Ms. Maye showed us why and again another standing ovation.
A proclamation from The City of New York read by Steven Reineke to Marilyn Maye made this day Marilyn Maye Day. This treasure cried with joy as she sang Stephen Sondheim’s “I’m Still Here.” Though she forgot some of the lyric, Ms. Maye proved performing is all on the intent and connecting to the audience. Two more standing ovations were added here.
For encores, I was thrilled to hear James Taylor’s “Circle of Life” and “Here’s To Life,” which is my personal favorite, finally going back into “It’s Today” with those high kicks and a twelfth standing ovation. Bravo Ms. Maye!
If you are a singer and do not catch Ms. Maye live, you really do not care about your craft. Last night Ms. Maye made it clear why she’s been celebrated as one of America’s greatest jazz singers for more than 50 years and this was a night I will always remember. Thank-you New York Pops.
Don’t miss the Pop’s 40th Birthday Gala: This One’s For You: The Music Of Barry Manilow on Monday, May 1st. The gala will star Sean Bell, Erich Bergen, Betty Buckley, Charo, Deborah Cox, Danny Kornfeld, Norm Lewis, Melissa Manchester, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Billy Stritch, Steven Telsey, Max von Essen, Dionne Warwick, and more to be announced. This will be yet another New York Pop’s Night not to miss.
Trending
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events3 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film9 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Events2 years ago
The Question On Everyone’s Mind Should Be How Did The Haitians Get To Mexico
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway11 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Film2 years ago
Stage and Screen Actress Lisa Banes Fighting for Her Life