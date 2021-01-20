My View: The Best Is On His Way To Florida….Billy Stritch

My pal and and musical hero to innumerable show biz celebrities, Billy Stritch will be performing in Boca/Delray Jan 28,29, & 30th at The Wick Theater’s Cabaret. When asked for recommendations by friends who want to see and hear the very best of pianist/singer/entertainers, at the top of my list is always Billy Stritch.

Billy is an award-winning pianist and singer and known to South Florida audiences for his many solo concert performances and as accompanist and musical director for Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, Marilyn Maye and Christine Ebersole to name but a few. During the pandemic, Billy has created his own weekly Facebook livestream music show called “Billy’s Place”. Every week, he spotlights a different composer or performer from the Great American Songbook and his shows at the Wick Theater will feature his favorite songs from his over 35 online shows. Expect to hear music by Cy Coleman, George Gershwin, Barry Manilow, Cole Porter as well as selections from the Brazilian bossa nova canon. He’ll also be sharing intimate stories from his varied and wide-ranging career. a 2018 performance in London prompted the critic for the London Jazz Times to rave, ““Billy Stritch is one of the finest, most entertaining piano players and singers on the planet!”. Paul Broussard of Stage Click Magazine in New Orleans said, “Mr. Stritch gives one hell of a show. He’s stylish, sophisticated, and an incredible talent… (his) execution is flawless: he finds power and passion in everything he plays. Music lovers would do themselves a great disservice by missing out on this stellar entertainer.” Dinner Begins at 6pm Call 561.995.2333 for Reservations

