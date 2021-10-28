MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: The Cabaret Convention-An Emotional Return

 Baseball honors its “matured” sportsmen at the annual ‘Old Timers Game”.  Cabaret saluted some of its “seasoned” performers at this year’s Mabel Mercer Foundation’s annual Cabaret Convention.  Big difference in the two events.  The baseball players are retired and can’t hit anymore but the the team that KT Sullivan assembled are still at the top of their game and hit many vocal home runs during their performance last night at Rose Hall .  It may have been a loosing cabaret season because of COVID however it was a fantastic All Star Night of Cabaret Super Stars which included; Karen Akers, Christine Andreas, Klea Blackhurst, Stephanie Blythe, Carole J. Bufford, Natalie Douglas, Eric Yves Garcia, Aisha de Haas, Jeff Harnar, Nicolas King, Andrea Marcovicci, Karen Mason, The Moipei Triplets, Karen Oberlin, Steve Ross, Sandy Stewart, Billy Stritch, Stacy Sullivan and Amra-Faye Wright……what a lineup!  The audience was the big winner at this game.  The show ended with the audience joining the performers in singing Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” and God Bless Artistic Director KT Sullivan who was absent this year as she was tending to the needs of her husband Stephen Downey.

Sandy Stewart accompanied by Bill Charlap hauntingly opened the evening with Irving Berlin’s ALWAYS

Karen Mason Nicolas King, Klea Blackhurst, Host Jeff Harnar
Jeff Harnar & Rick Meadows, Managing Director
ANDREA MARCOVICCI
KAREN OBERLIN
DAVID LaMARR, JULIE WILSON AWARD
NATALIE DOUGLAS
TODD MURRAY & STACY SULLIVAN
KAREN AKERS, MABEL MERCER AWARD
AMRA-FAYE WRIGHT
KLEA BLACKHURST
BILLY STRITCH
AISHA de HAAS
CHRISTINE ANDREAS
SIDNEY MYER
KAREN MASON
NICOLAS KING
KAREN MASON & NICOLAS KING
THE MOIPEI TRIPLETS
MARK NADLER
AFTER PARTY, MARK NADLER & EDA SOROKOFF
JOHN WEBER
JAMIE DeRoy & CHRISTINE ANDRES
THE MOIPEI TRIPLETS (2)
KAREN OBERLIN & EDA SOROKOFF
MARK NADLER & DAVID LAMARR
JEFF HARNAR, CHRISTINE ANDREAS, OUR HOST

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

