My View: The Cabaret Convention-An Emotional Return

Baseball honors its “matured” sportsmen at the annual ‘Old Timers Game”. Cabaret saluted some of its “seasoned” performers at this year’s Mabel Mercer Foundation’s annual Cabaret Convention. Big difference in the two events. The baseball players are retired and can’t hit anymore but the the team that KT Sullivan assembled are still at the top of their game and hit many vocal home runs during their performance last night at Rose Hall . It may have been a loosing cabaret season because of COVID however it was a fantastic All Star Night of Cabaret Super Stars which included; Karen Akers, Christine Andreas, Klea Blackhurst, Stephanie Blythe, Carole J. Bufford, Natalie Douglas, Eric Yves Garcia, Aisha de Haas, Jeff Harnar, Nicolas King, Andrea Marcovicci, Karen Mason, The Moipei Triplets, Karen Oberlin, Steve Ross, Sandy Stewart, Billy Stritch, Stacy Sullivan and Amra-Faye Wright……what a lineup! The audience was the big winner at this game. The show ended with the audience joining the performers in singing Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America” and God Bless Artistic Director KT Sullivan who was absent this year as she was tending to the needs of her husband Stephen Downey.

