MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: The Closest You Will Ever Come To The Man & His Music….Bob Anderson at Carnegie Hall in “One More For The Road”

Back in the day all the guys I knew who frequented night clubs wanted to be like Frank Sinatra.  We would exit a venue after his performance, arm in arm with our gals mimicking his swagger and trying to sing like him.  I also worshiped Jack Jones, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme , Vic Damone, and all those other great male vocalists but I never left a show trying to “be them”.  Sinatra appealed to everyman and we all liked to believe that in some small way we had some of him in us. 

There have been lots of Sinatra type tribute shows over the years performed by many talented artists. However, the one that brings you the closest you will ever come to the man and his music was performed by Bob Anderson last night at Carnegie Hall.  Backed by a 32 piece Orchestra and the original Sinatra charts supplied by Frank’s longtime music director Vincent Falcone, Sinatra and his music were on stage again.  You had to remind yourself that it was really Bob Anderson and not the Chairman of The Board.  To quote Tony Bennett after he was at a Bob Anderson Sinatra show…”You had me the second you walked on stage, Frank would have loved this show”

Bob Anderson’s performance paradoxically gave me a deeper appreciation of the musicianship of Frank Sinatra.  Because Bob is able (as he writes about it) not to mimic Frank’s phrasing but “feel” it I was able to inhale the magic of a Sinatra live performance that I never got from recordings.  Bob highlights the unique rhythmic ability Frank had in turning around the beat on a word and creating a more intense meaning to a lyric.

Bob Anderson, who also does singing impersonations of many other male vocalists is truly the best singing impersonator in the world (as his PR states}. Dean Martin critiqued, “You do me better than I do me”. He is the only one that ever attempted to impersonate my musical hero Buddy Greco, and Bob was spot on with Mr. G.

Thank you Bob Anderson for bringing Frank Sinatra back to Carnegie Hall.

BOB ANDERSON
BOB ANDERSON
BOB ANDERSON
JOE TORRE & BOB ANDERSON
KEITH MAAS, STEPHEN SOROKOFF, CAROLYN KLUCHA, (Twin Palms Entertainment), KEN LAUB
EDA SOROKOFF, BOB ANDERSON, JAMIE deROY
CYNTHIA, MICHAEL RIEDEL, EDA SOROKOFF
LEE MUSIKER, PIANIST FOR THE N.Y.POPS, TONY BENNETT, DIANE RUSSOMANNO, BOB ANDERSON EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, STEPHEN SOROKOFF
SUSAN STORY, EDA SOROKOFF, ROB STORY
GARY SPRINGER & ERROL RAPPORT
COMING ATTRACTIONS

Related Items
Columns

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Columns

Tips For Choosing the Best Pet Movers in Singapore

WriterDecember 8, 2021
Read More

My View: Something Special- Tedd Firth Becomes Music Director For Himself!

Stephen SorokoffDecember 7, 2021
Read More

My View: Jamie deRoy Brings Her Friends To Birdland

Stephen SorokoffDecember 7, 2021
Read More

My View: “Did He Like It” Jane Shevell Has A Hit!

Stephen SorokoffDecember 5, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Feed a Kitty

Suzanna BowlingDecember 4, 2021
Read More

Opening Night Photos: Cheek To Cheek: Irving Berlin In Hollywood at The York Theatre Company

Stephen SorokoffDecember 3, 2021
Read More

How Hiring Professional Dog Trainers Can Benefit Your Pet?

WriterDecember 3, 2021
Read More

My View: You Had To Be There! “A Very Countess Christmas” at Feinstein’s54/Below

Stephen SorokoffDecember 1, 2021
Read More

My View: Something is Missing in NYC This Year

Stephen SorokoffNovember 30, 2021
Read More