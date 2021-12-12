My View: The Closest You Will Ever Come To The Man & His Music….Bob Anderson at Carnegie Hall in “One More For The Road”

Back in the day all the guys I knew who frequented night clubs wanted to be like Frank Sinatra. We would exit a venue after his performance, arm in arm with our gals mimicking his swagger and trying to sing like him. I also worshiped Jack Jones, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme , Vic Damone, and all those other great male vocalists but I never left a show trying to “be them”. Sinatra appealed to everyman and we all liked to believe that in some small way we had some of him in us.

There have been lots of Sinatra type tribute shows over the years performed by many talented artists. However, the one that brings you the closest you will ever come to the man and his music was performed by Bob Anderson last night at Carnegie Hall. Backed by a 32 piece Orchestra and the original Sinatra charts supplied by Frank’s longtime music director Vincent Falcone, Sinatra and his music were on stage again. You had to remind yourself that it was really Bob Anderson and not the Chairman of The Board. To quote Tony Bennett after he was at a Bob Anderson Sinatra show…”You had me the second you walked on stage, Frank would have loved this show”

Bob Anderson’s performance paradoxically gave me a deeper appreciation of the musicianship of Frank Sinatra. Because Bob is able (as he writes about it) not to mimic Frank’s phrasing but “feel” it I was able to inhale the magic of a Sinatra live performance that I never got from recordings. Bob highlights the unique rhythmic ability Frank had in turning around the beat on a word and creating a more intense meaning to a lyric.

Bob Anderson, who also does singing impersonations of many other male vocalists is truly the best singing impersonator in the world (as his PR states}. Dean Martin critiqued, “You do me better than I do me”. He is the only one that ever attempted to impersonate my musical hero Buddy Greco, and Bob was spot on with Mr. G.

Thank you Bob Anderson for bringing Frank Sinatra back to Carnegie Hall.

BOB ANDERSON

BOB ANDERSON

BOB ANDERSON

JOE TORRE & BOB ANDERSON

KEITH MAAS, STEPHEN SOROKOFF, CAROLYN KLUCHA, (Twin Palms Entertainment), KEN LAUB

EDA SOROKOFF, BOB ANDERSON, JAMIE deROY

CYNTHIA, MICHAEL RIEDEL, EDA SOROKOFF

LEE MUSIKER, PIANIST FOR THE N.Y.POPS, TONY BENNETT, DIANE RUSSOMANNO, BOB ANDERSON EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, STEPHEN SOROKOFF

SUSAN STORY, EDA SOROKOFF, ROB STORY

GARY SPRINGER & ERROL RAPPORT