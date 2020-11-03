My View: The Early Returns Are In…The Winner Is The Actors Fund Gala

Using one of the newest and most innovative of video platforms The Actors Fund held it’s first ever Career Transition For Dancers Virtual Gala last night. In these sobering times for the theatrical community The Actors Fund, in the true tradition of “the show must go on” produced an evening that combined the gaiety, talent, and creativeness of the participants that turned the spotlight on it’s mission that fosters stability, resiliency and creates a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals throughout their lifespan.

The evening, which raised $1.1 million honored Tony Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick and Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Sarah Jessica Parker. Their friend Three-time Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane presented the couple with The Actors Fund Medal of Honor.

Also receiving the award was Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell who was presented the award by Actors Fund Board Vice Chair, Oscar, Emmy, Tony Award-nominated actress and high school dancing partner of Stokes, Annette Bening. Virginia Johnson Artistic Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Academy Award-Winning Producer, Co-Owner of the New York Football Giants and Philanthropist Steve Tisch, and Richard L. Trumka President, AFL-CIO were also recipients of the medal of honor.

There was a dress code and the fine looking Gala attendees were able to schmooze at the cocktail hour, socialize with friends at their assigned table and also chat with friends at other tables via the intuitive virtual platform.

Here’s a look “inside” the Gala from our vantage point at the Jamie deRoy & friends table.