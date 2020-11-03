MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: The Early Returns Are In…The Winner Is The Actors Fund Gala

Using one of the newest and most innovative of video platforms The Actors Fund held it’s first ever Career Transition For Dancers Virtual Gala last night.  In these sobering times for the theatrical community The Actors Fund, in the true tradition of “the show must go on” produced an evening that combined the gaiety, talent, and creativeness of the participants that turned the spotlight on it’s mission that fosters stability, resiliency and creates a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals throughout their lifespan.

The evening, which raised $1.1 million honored Tony Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick and Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Sarah Jessica Parker.  Their friend Three-time Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane presented the couple with The Actors Fund Medal of Honor. 

Also receiving the award was Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell who was presented the award by Actors Fund Board Vice Chair, Oscar, Emmy, Tony Award-nominated actress and high school dancing partner of Stokes, Annette Bening.  Virginia Johnson Artistic Director, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Academy Award-Winning Producer, Co-Owner of the New York Football Giants and Philanthropist Steve Tisch, and Richard L. Trumka President, AFL-CIO were also recipients of the medal of honor.

There was a dress code and the fine looking Gala attendees were able to schmooze at the cocktail hour, socialize with friends at their assigned table and also chat with friends at other tables via the intuitive virtual platform.  

Here’s a look “inside” the Gala from our vantage point at the Jamie deRoy & friends table.  

Related Items
Broadway

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Broadway Celebrates Veterans Day With Stage Aurora Theatrical Company, Robert Cuccioli, Darius de Haas, Cady Huffman, N’Kenge, Ben Vereen, Vanessa Williams and More

Suzanna BowlingNovember 3, 2020
Read More

What To Watch November 3rd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2020
Read More

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Bring Broadway Back For a Thrilling 3 minutes and 35 Seconds

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2020
Read More

What To Watch October 29th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingOctober 28, 2020
Read More

Rockers On Broadway: Band Together – Honoring Billy Porter Announces Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Have Joined The Lineup

G. H. HARDINGOctober 27, 2020
Read More

Remembering Broadway With Great Gifts

Suzanna BowlingOctober 26, 2020
Read More

My View: Virtual Great Time at Primary Stages 2020 Gala

Stephen SorokoffOctober 22, 2020
Read More

The Last Dance for Legendary Marge Champion

Suzanna BowlingOctober 22, 2020
Read More

What To Watch October 21st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingOctober 20, 2020
Read More