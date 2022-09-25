MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: “The Failure Cabaret” Is A Success at 54 Below

The Failure Cabaret was quite a success at 54 Below last night as the supper club was packed with fans from the Berkshires and around the globe who came to see the unique cabaret performance.

Wanna feel better about your own dysfunctional romantic relationship? The Fremonts have been married for ten years and they have the therapy bills to prove it.  This dark comedy cabaret fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Justin Badger from Fremont, California (Hair on Broadway, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Vocals/Guitar) & Stephanie Dodd from Fremont, Nebraska (59E59, Shakespeare & Company, Vocals/Accordion) performed their original music and told their story of meeting in New York, performing on Broadway, accidentally moving to a pretentious mountain town and doing everything in their power to stay sane and married at the same time. The show was born when Executive Producer & Advertising Legend Chuck Porter declared, “Hey kids, let’s do a show!” after a few beers in a hotel bar. It has a companion piece, a full length album by the same title, which was released digitally in April 2019.

STEPHANIE DODD & JUSTIN BADGER

STEPHANIE DODD & JUSTIN BADGER

STEPHANIE DODD

JUSTIN BADGER

STEPHANIE DODD

STEPHANIE DODD & JUSTIN BADGER

EDA SOROKOFF, STEPHANIE DODD, ARTHUR OLIVER

STEPHANIE DODD, CHUCK PORTER, JUSTIN BADGER

EDA SOROKOFF, ARTHUR OLIVER, LISA WOLPE

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

