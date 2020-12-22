My View: The Place To Be Last Night In NYC….The York Holiday Gala

With a show that matched the video and audio expertise of any Netflix or Amazon Prime production, Riki Kane Larimer and The York Theatre Company produced a spectacular Holiday Gala last night. It was certainly the New York City entertainment event to attend, and this year you didn’t even have to be in Manhattan to be a part of the festivities. Riki Kane Larimer stands tall amongst the many producers, benefactors, and creative folks that are associated with Broadway and non-profit theatre. She and The York Theatre assembled an array of artists who kept the Barry Kleinbort directed show exciting from start to finish. Michael Feinstein hosted the event which was aptly titled Broadway’s Great American Songbook. Broadway star Gerry McIntyre ( Anything Goes, Once On This Island, Chicago, Dreamcoat) was Master of Ceremonies.

The evening started with a uniquely assembled cocktail hour. Guests of the Gala were able to pre designate which celebrity performer they would like to “schmooze” with before the show. We chose Lee Roy Reams to “hang” with and got the predictable great show biz stories that this Broadway Icon is known for recounting. ( Our lips are sealed).

Then it was showtime, with performances by George Abud, Jeremy Benton, Klea Blackhurts, Robert Creighton, Kylie & Kadyn Kuioka, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire, The Skivvies (Nick Cearley & Lauren Molina with Donna McKechnie, Sheryl Stern, Haley Swindal, Ben Vereen, Alton Fitzgerald White and Lillias White.

The York Theatre’s catchphrase is “Where Musicals Come to Life” and the music absolutely came to life brilliantly last night.

(You can still access The Gala on The York Theatre website)

Riki Kane Larimer

Cocktail Hour with Lee Roy Reams. (Eda Sorokoff)

Host Michael Feinstein

Gerry McIntyre, Master of Ceremonies

Lee Roy Reams

Klea Blackhurst

David Shire & Richard Maltby, Jr.

Kylie Kuioka & Kadyn Kuioka

Donna McKechnie

Nick Cearley & Lauren Molina