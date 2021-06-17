MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: The Rob Russell Birthday Show Becomes A Love Boat

It was a “Love Boat” for (Captain) Rob Russell at the Pelican Cabaret last night as fully vaccinated fans joined in the act to help Mr. Palm Beach celebrate his birthday.  The entertainer and designated spinner of tunes in DIck Robinson’s dugout of Legends Radio Hosts had much to celebrate.  Rob survived a serious health scare this year and the room was filled with a well-wishing audience of music lovers who were ready to party and revel in the return of Live Music.  Rob, who is a good friend of Marilyn Maye has a heavy dose of her songbook in his show but he didn’t sing “I’m Still Here”.  However, the room broke out in cheers when he finished with “That’s Life” changing the final lyric to “roll myself in a big ball and LIVE”.

Rob Russell
Rob Russell
Happy Birthday Rob
Avery Sommers
Isanne Fisher, Rob Russell, Avery Sommers
Kim Grogg & Frank Derrick
Howie Gordon & Avery Sommers
Rob Russell & Sandy Fisher
Rob Russell & Leslie Laredo
Tatiana Modelage & Rob Russell
Bonnie Roseman & Rob Russell

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

