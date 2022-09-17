MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: The Sound Of Music Is Also Below Broadway

My View: The Sound Of Music Is Also Below Broadway

The Sound of Music wasn’t just above ground on Broadway at the Wintergreen theater last night.   It was also below ground at the Iridium night club where Daisy Jopling & Frank Shiner were creating an evening of super charged music.  It was a one off and an unusual paring.  Daisy Jopling the fiery British classical/rock violinist and singer/actor/entertainer Frank Shiner and his exciting soul/pop vocals.  The two artists thrilled an overflow audience below Broadway in the Iridium.

Check out the photos below:

IRIDIUM

DAISY JOPLING & FRANK SHINER

DAISY JOPLING & FRANK SHINER

DAISY JOPLING

DAISY JOPLING

DAISY JOPLING

FRANK SHINER

IRIDIUM

FRANK SHINER

DAISY JOPLING

DAISY JOPLING

RON ABEL ERROL RAPPAPORT, EDA SOROKOFF

EDA SOROKOFF CHRISTINA ROSE, LEDA NUSSBAUM

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Ann Talman Remembers Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile

Magda KatzSeptember 17, 2022
Read More

My View: Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 12, 2022
Read More

My View: Excitement in NYC Last Night..Tennis Finals & Jason Robert Brown at 54 Below

Stephen SorokoffSeptember 12, 2022
Read More

Darren Criss Joins the Tectonic Cabaret

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 10, 2022
Read More

Save The Date: Santino Fontana, Clint Holmes, Karen Mason, Luba Mason and More Join Jamie deRoy & friends

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 8, 2022
Read More

Midnight Theatre Artist in Residence Holly James (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, American Psycho, Porgy and Bess), Olutayo Bosede (Moulin Rouge, The Wiz LIVE, West Side Story), Ericka Hunter (Moulin Rouge, Miss Saigon, American Psycho, Rock of Ages), Jin Ha (Hamilton, M. Butterfly) and Music Directed by Keiji Ishiguri (Rent, 54 Sings Series).

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 6, 2022
Read More

Evan and Zane Musical Nirvana

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 5, 2022
Read More

Julie Halston Returns To Birdland Jazz Club and Other Highlights

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 4, 2022
Read More

Popping Up For Curtain Up’s Broadway Festival

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 2, 2022
Read More