My View: The Sound Of Music Is Also Below Broadway

The Sound of Music wasn’t just above ground on Broadway at the Wintergreen theater last night. It was also below ground at the Iridium night club where Daisy Jopling & Frank Shiner were creating an evening of super charged music. It was a one off and an unusual paring. Daisy Jopling the fiery British classical/rock violinist and singer/actor/entertainer Frank Shiner and his exciting soul/pop vocals. The two artists thrilled an overflow audience below Broadway in the Iridium.

