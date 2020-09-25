MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: There Was Nothing Virtual About Paulo Szot at Birdland Last Night

Virtual is the new norm for “live” performance, but for me it’s also another word for “practical facsimile”.   Artists being relegated to perform while handicapped by the limitations of the internet, lack of an audience, and COVID regulations (which limit the amount of musicians on a stage) are significant hurdles to overcome.  If there is any performer, who by the sheer magnitude of his voice and physical presence can produce an exciting show in this new situation it was last night’s Radio Free Birdland presentation of Opera/Broadway/Cabaret super star Paulo Szot accompanied by pianist/arranger Billy Stritch.

Paulo, who is used to hearing the cheers of passionate fans in the world’s great Opera Houses, concert venues, and packed Cabaret rooms was unable to see and hear the standing ovations he was receiving by an audience viewing on computers and smart TV’s, but I’m sure he brought down the house(s) all over the world wide web.  Just as the voice of Caruso is even able to electrify on early recordings, the voice of Paulo Szot is equal to the task of leaping over the audio and visual constraints inherent in our temporary new norm.  It was a thrilling show, and for a brief moment I was transported back to the Birdland Theater, imagining Gianni and Jim in the back of the room, smiling as they enjoyed a fantastic performance together with a room full of music lovers and friends.  

Paulo Szot has garnered international acclaim as both an opera singer and an actor. Born in São Paulo to Polish immigrants, Mr. Szot has appeared with most major opera companies throughout the world in Europe, the United States, and his native Brazil. In 2008, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Emile De Beque in the Broadway revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theatre, becoming the first Brazilian actor to receive such honors.

Paulo Szot BIlly Stritch on Piano
Jim Caruso & Paulo Szot
Billy Stritch
Paulo Szot
Billy Stritch, Paulo Szot, Liza Minelli
Eda Sorokoff & Paulo Szot
Paulo Szot, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff

Related Items
Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

What To Watch September 25th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 24, 2020
Read More

Karen Mason Brings “Mason at Mama’s in March Online

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 22, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 22nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 21, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 21st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2020
Read More

Theater and Cabaret News: Carnegie Hall, Merrily We Roll Along, Kate Baldwin, Piano Bar Live, Mother of the Week

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 20th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 19, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 19th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 19, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 18th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 17, 2020
Read More

What To Watch September 17th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 17, 2020
Read More