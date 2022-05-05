MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: There’s A Lot To Talk About This Show……KEN PAGE

Ken Page needs to move back to New York City- IMMEDIATELY!  It’s an emergency and we need him now, every single day!  People often say things like, “blew the roof off the place” but, last night, truer words could not have been spoken as the theatre legend and gifted vocalist debuted a show called, “KEN PAGE: There’s So Much To Talk About”…(And Sing About, Too!).  Just extraordinary, pushing every button to a heart and mercilessly pounding us with his talents and a voice that has more colors than a deluxe box of Crayola Crayons.  It’s no surprise Page reached out to the very best, with Joseph Joubert as Musical Director and Richard Jay-Alexander helming his longtime friend.  Who knew? Ken is an instrument.  He is a vessel of purity and truth.  Add him to a talented band and the possibilities seem endless and bring joy and laughter and heartbreak and despair.  All helping us through these “Tryin’Times.”  What a show!  What an audience!  Broadway and Musical Royalty everywhere. NO Guest Stars and NO Fillers.  This man doesn’t need anybody!  You had to be there.  Bravo!

KEN PAGE

ALEC BALDWIN, KEN PAGE, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER

RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER & DONNA McKECHNIE

KEN PAGE & KAREN AKERS

EDA SOROKOFF, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, LEE ROY REAMS, RON ABEL, KT SULLIVAN

RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER & DONNA McKECHNIE

KEN PAGE & RON ABEL

KT SULLIVAN & STEPHEN SOROKOFF

EDA SOROKOFF & DONNA McKECHNIE

PASCAL PASTRANA & MARK SENDROFF

EDA SOROKOFF, LEE ROY REAMS, DONNA McKECHNIE, RON ABEL, STEPHEN SOROKOFF, KT SULLIVAN

ALEC BALDWIN & KEN PAGE

RICHARD SKIPPER

KEN PAGE

JOSEPH JOUBERT

FEINSTEIN’S/54 BELOW

EDA SOROKOFF & RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER

 

 

 

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

