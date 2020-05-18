My View: They’re All Talking About Talk Show Host Bill Boggs’ New Book

BIll Boggs may be ensconced in his Palm Beach residence with the boredom that comes with COVID-19 self distancing, but he and his lady, Jane can spend some of the time reading the wonderful reviews of BIll’s new book, The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog. Here are some of the praises by his fellow peers and a marvelous review by New York City based author/journalist Tripp Whetsell.

“…Comedic wizardry…Spike is the newest canine literary hero to take on the world with hilarious results.”

Winston Groom, Author Forest Gump

“Bill Boggs has hit a home run with this satire on…everything.”

Marc Eliot, NYT Best Selling Author

“Wondrous…this one is made for the big screen.”

Linda Stasi, New York Daily News

“This is laugh-out-loud-funny smart satire.”

Ed Kalegi, Host, “The Weekend with Ed Kalegi” syndicated radio program.

“Bill Boggs takes us on a comic journey…savages the media landscape.”

Richard Johnson, New York Post

“Such a brilliant book. Funniest book I have read in a long time, made me laugh out loud. Spike is a tremendous character, I couldn’t put it down.”

“Downtown with Rich Kimball” Syndicated radio

“Exactly the kind of funny book we all need to be reading now.”

O Henry Magazine

“A satire populated with a cast of characters worthy of a hit comedy.” Best selling author, Talia Carner

Talk Show Veteran Bill Boggs Turns Tragedy into New Comedic Novel

By Tripp Whetsell

The death of a beloved pet in a gruesome hit and run accident is about as unfunny as it gets. When it happened to veteran talk show host and author Bill Boggs, the thought of ever writing about it, much less someday mining it for satire, must surely have seemed inconceivable.

It was 1974, when a reckless driver instantly killed his beloved one-year-old English Bull Terrier named Spike in the middle of the North Carolina countryside and sped off into the night. At the time, Boggs – who during the course of his career has conducted more than 3,000 interviews with just about every famous and infamous person you can imagine – was just gaining a following as host and producer of Southern Exposure, a morning talk show that originated on the then ABC affiliate WGHP in High Point, NC. Known as the “wonder dog” for wagging his tail, staring at guests and falling asleep as Boggs interviewed them, Spike too was something of a local celebrity.

Now, more than four decades later, Boggs has immortalized his former canine sidekick in a new novel, The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog, out today from (Post Hill Press). With Spike – whom the book’s cover describes as “a very funny English Bull Terrier with a politically incorrect sense of humor and a heart of gold” – as the chief protagonist, it tells the story of his rise to fame on both his owner Bud’s TV talk show and social media, and the price he pays for that fame.

While the story is fictionalized, almost all its characters, as well as other key elements of the plot and setting were adapted straight from Boggs’ own life.

“As soon I got the idea about three years ago of what might have happened if Spike hadn’t died and had come to New York with me and become a big TV and social media star in today’s world, the creation process was instant,” says Boggs.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Boggs’ fascination with broadcasting, show business and comedic storytelling started when he was just four years old after his parents gave him his first radio.

He also developed an early interest in music, particularly rock and R&B performers from Philadelphia, as well as theater and stand-up comedy. In high school, where he was president of the student body, he acted in plays and did comedic bits while frequently attending Broadway shows that were doing out of town tryouts.

Bill Boggs & Jane Rothchild

Bill Boggs, Stephen Sorokoff, Bobby Rydell

Sunny Sessa, Bill Boggs, Eda Sorokoff

Bill Boggs & Stephen Sorokoff

Bill Boggs & Spike

Bill Boggs & The Adventures of Spike The Wonder Dog

“The Adventures of Spike The Wonder Dog,'” Bill’s novel, May

2020.

Order now at. www.orderspike.com. http://www.amzn.com/1642933767