My View: This NYC Institution Got Some Great Nashville & Palm Beach Sounds Last Night

Cabaret

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party at Birdland was jam-packed with some of the best singers on the planet last night…also some of the most hysterical.  Nashville Super Star Victoria Shaw and Palm Beach favorite Jill Switzer (and daughter Lindsey ) were in the house and added some great music and glamour to the evening.   Those two were just the tip of the “ice cube” on Jim’s list which also included famed folk singer Christine Lavin, vocalist Ari Axelrod and jazz pianist/singer Matt Baker among a bunch of other talented performers.

It happens every Monday night at Birdland, with the performers being recipients of world class accompaniment by Billy Stritch at the piano.   The late night fun sometimes even dips into Tuesday.

VICTORIA SHAW & JIM CARUSO

JILL SWITZER & JIM CARUSO

VICTORIA SHAW & JIM CARUSO

JILL SWITZER

CHRISTINE LAVIN & JIM CARUSO

LINDSEY MILLS & JIM CARUSO

JILL SWITZER & EDA SOROKOFF

EDA SOROKOFF & BILLY STRITCH

Cabaret

