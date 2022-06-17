MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Tony Danza….Sticking To The Standards at Cafe Carlyle

Calling all budding cabaret artists ( also known as night club performers back in the day)…. Tony Danza is giving a master class in entertainment at Cafe Carlyle.  Watching this film/TV star’s cabaret act will show you how to captivate and charm an audience. 

Of course having Tony’s talent helps, singing the standards and making you really feel the lyrics… telling a joke you’ve probably heard before but still making you laugh because he’s a great actor who possesses a comic’s perfect timing… add in some tap dancing, ukulele chords and great stories from Danza’s distinguished career and it’s called Entertainment with a capital E.

There’s an elegant rhythm to everything Tony does, the vocal phrasing, the gliding from story to song and his conversation with an audience.  So all you young performers, as Tony says in a punch line to a joke (see his show to get it) …”stick to the standards”.

About Tony:

Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who’s the Boss?, Tony Danza has also established himself as a song and dance man, and recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon in Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high.” Among his past successes, Tony has starred on Broadway in The Producers and A View from the Bridge, and starred in beloved films such as Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, and The Hollywood Knights.

Danza most recently starred in The Good Cop, a Netflix original series, now streaming, from the creator of Monk. In the series, Danza plays a street smart, rule-breaking, ex-NYC cop and father to a straight-laced rule-following cop, played by Josh Groban.

EDA SOROKOFF, RIKI KANE LARIMER, STEPHEN SOROKOFF

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

