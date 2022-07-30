MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Tony DeSare….A Winning Combination

It’s always a winning combination….A swinging singer/pianist backed by great rhythm and guitar.  Good looking and possessing a delightfully subtle personality Tony DeSare was at the keyboard and microphone performing in the Birdland Theater last night.  We were there with Michele Lee & Eric Gabbard together with a room full of golden age night club devotees to catch his show. 

Tony’s music is a great blend of old school/new school.  His piano dexterity is explosive and obviously he’s spent his youth practicing Hanon and J.S  Bach backwards and forwards.  When he  strategically unleashes his virtuosity you get a slew of well constructed melodic solos.  Contrasting this is Tony’s smooth baritone vocal style which is poignant on ballads and “in the pocket” on up tempos.  The tradition of Peter Nero, Frankie Randall, Bobby Cole, Nat King Cole, and Buddy Greco is alive and well. 

BTW Piano students….Tony told me after the show that he keeps his technique in shape by practicing Rhapsody In Blue every day.

MICHELE LEE, TONY DESARE, EDA SOROKOFF, ERIC GABBARD

GIANNI VALENTI…’THANKS FOR SUPPORTING LIVE MUSIC”

