My View: Tyrell & Table 26 Remind Us There Will Again Be A “Sunny Side Of The Street”

Because of the current crisis there may not have been many places on the planet where anyone was smiling last night but for 90 minutes at least, Steve Tyrell was able to remind us that there will be a “Sunny Side Of The Street”. It’s one of his signature songs that was used to wake up the astronauts in space every morning. Sitting in Table 26 and listening to Steve’s song list which contained many Great American Songbook tunes written during the Great Depression and WWll, it reminded me that this too shall pass albeit with some pain.

I have always noticed that in times of disappointment and stress, melody, harmony, and lyrics have brought me to a better place. If I had to make a prediction… I’m sure that next year at this time Tyrell’s music, Eddie and Ozzie’s cuisine, and Jill & Rich will still be making Palm Beach smile.

Grab Your Coat And Get Your Hat

Leave Your Worry On The Doorstep

Just Direct Your Feet

To The Sunny Side Of The Street

Steve Tyrell

Jill Switzer

Eda Sorokoff, Eddie , Jill Switzer

The closing night audience included among others, Marsha & Richard Goldberg, Renee Steinberg, Andrea Stark, Mr. & Mrs. Martin Miller, Paul & Roberta Kozloff, Sunny Sessa & Ferdinand Prinz Von Anhalt, Ashley & Harriet Hoffman, Daniel Frank, Sue & Shelly Gerring, Barbra Malone, Tess la Bella, Bonnie Roseman, and Bryant & Lillian Shiller.

Nemanja Stojanovic, Alex Diaz, Bobby Miranda, Joshua Furchess, YYosvani Paez, Tyler O’Nan, Julian Falcon

Table 26