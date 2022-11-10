My View: Was I In New York City Last Night???

I thought I was dreaming when Lee Roy Reams walked out onto the stage and started singing “42nd Street” as the curtain rose to an army of tap dancing feet.

It happened last night. For 17 years, Michael Childers has presented ONE NIGHT ONLY, his annual show, generously lending his time, connections and talent to put on the show of shows at The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA … and it went without a hitch! Two hours of non stop entertainment with too many highlights to mention, but my hat goes off to Sean McDermott who had the Herculean task of performing “Copacabana” with Barry Manilow sitting in the audience! The evening received a warm and sincere standing ovation and the WHO’S WHO present in the audience matched the star power on the stage. This was my first time to the desert and my first ONE NIGHT ONLY, but I’m hoping it will not be my last. Bravo to all and “Congratulations” from this first-timer. Who doesn’t love a good show? Special kudos to Director Scott Coulter, Musical Director, Todd Schroeder and his slammin’ band and a stunning “pas de deux” by Chad Allen Ortiz and Samantha Demarco staged to “Somewhere”choreographed by Michael Nickerson-Rossi. I must also mention the legendary Karen Ziemba tore up “Don’t Rain On My Parade.” I better stop now because otherwise I’ll get my self into a corner, so I will let the pictures do the talking. You had to be there, so, hopefully, these photos will help.