My View: Was I In New York City Last Night???

I thought I was dreaming when Lee Roy Reams walked out onto the stage and started singing “42nd Street” as the curtain rose to an army of tap dancing feet.

It happened last night. For 17 years, Michael Childers has presented ONE NIGHT ONLY, his annual show, generously lending his time, connections and talent to put on the show of shows at The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, CA … and it went without a hitch!  Two hours of non stop entertainment with too many highlights to mention, but my hat goes off to Sean McDermott who had the Herculean task of performing “Copacabana” with Barry Manilow sitting in the audience! The evening received a warm and sincere standing ovation and the WHO’S WHO present in the audience matched the star power on the stage.  This was my first time to the desert and my first ONE NIGHT ONLY, but I’m hoping it will not be my last. Bravo to all and “Congratulations” from this first-timer.  Who doesn’t love a good show? Special kudos to Director Scott Coulter, Musical Director, Todd  Schroeder and his slammin’ band and a stunning “pas de deux” by Chad Allen Ortiz and Samantha Demarco staged to “Somewhere”choreographed by Michael Nickerson-Rossi. I must also mention the legendary Karen Ziemba tore up “Don’t Rain On My Parade.”  I better  stop now because otherwise I’ll get my self into a corner, so I will let the pictures do the talking. You had to be there, so, hopefully, these photos will help.

LEE ROY REAMS

KEN PAGE

KLEA BLACKHURST

JULIE GARNYE’

ALEX GETLIN

SHARON McNIGHT

ANTHONY MURPHY

BILLY STRITCH

BILLY STRITCH, TERI RALSTON, ALIX KOREY

DEBBIE GRAVITTE

DEBBIE GRAVITTE

SEAN MCDERMOTT

EDMUND BAGNELL

CHRISTINE ANDREAS

SETH SIKES

AMANDA McBOOM

MTU SINGERS

CLINT HOLMES

CHRIS MANN

SCOTT COULTER, CHAD ALLEN ORTIZ, SMANTHA DEMARCO

KAREN ZIEMBA

LESLIE MARGHERITA Y.M.C.A.

CAROLE J. BUFFORD

CAROLE J. BUFFORD

CURTAIN CALL

BARRY MANILOW & GARRY KIEF

TERRI KETOVER, CO-CHAIR

BARBARA FROMM, CO-CHAIR

DINNER & AFTER PARTY

AFTER PARTY

AFTER PARTY

AFTER PARTY

AFTER PARTY

AFTER PARTY

BARBARA SINATRA

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

