MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Watch Marilyn Maye’s Birthday On CBS SUNDAY MORNING

This Sunday (July 18th) on the Jane Pauley CBS SUNDAY MORNING program the segment that Mo Rocca and crew filmed at The Wick Theater will be aired.  Here is a look back at a fantastic evening that Times Square Chronicle attended. ORIGINAL ARTICLE

My View: All Cell Phone Cameras & CBS Turned on Marilyn Maye Last Night
Marilyn Maye
Dick Robinson, Mo Rocca, Richard-Jay Alexcander
Kim Wick, Marilyn Maye, Marilynn Wick
Mo Rocca & Eda Sorokoff
RJA, Countess, Mark Sendroff
Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Helmut Koller, Catherine Adler
Richard’s Gardenias

s

Cabaret

