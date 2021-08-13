MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: We Noticed!

They are sometimes the unnoticed members of the show business community.  If fact, occasionally these performers are employed specifically because of their ability not to be noticed.   They are the unsung and under appreciated  singers and musicians of the entertainment world whose stage is your favorite restaurant.  When they are good, you decrease your knife and folk activity and listen a bit.  If they are not to your liking or too intrusive for dinner conversation you ask for a table further away from the music.  But if they are great! you’ve probably come to the restaurant not only for the menu special, but for the music special.

More likely than not, if Jill and Rich Switzer take an occasional restaurant gig the tables are sold out because of the engagement.  At Table 26 in West Palm Beach, Eddie, Ozzie, and Chef Martha share equal billing with Jill & Rich when these consummate musicians are in the house.  You might say it’s a toss up (no pun intended) if patrons are there for the tossed salad or the music.

Rich Switzer is a pop/jazz virtuoso on piano, trumpet, and sax, as well as being a consequential music arranger.  Spouse Jill Switzer is a first rate singer, steeped in the tradition of Peggy Lee, Rosemary Clooney and Marilyn Maye.  She’s equally entertaining on a main stage or in a cabaret room.  In fact the duo will be filming a segment of their show at Table 26 next week which will be shown in the virtual segment of this year’s annual Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention held at Jazz At Lincoln Center in October.  So if you’re in Palm Beach on special Thursdays and hungry for good food and good music……………..

Jill & Rich brought along a special guest vocalist to join the set.  Talented young (12th Grade) vocalist Annie Matot.  Annie is a Young Artist of Dick Robinson’s Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook.

Legendary director Richard Jay-Alexander was at our table exuberantly enjoying all of the “menu specials” at Table 26 last night.

Jill Switzer & Rich Switzer
Jill Switzer
Jill Switzer, Richard Jay-Alexander, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff
Executive Chef Martha Encarnacion & Richard Jay-Alexander
Annie Matot
Annie Matot
Table 26

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

