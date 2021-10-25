My View: We Thrilled to Fiddler in Yiddish..We Kvelled as Isaac Sutton Sang the Score in Hebew

Israel shares many wonderful things with us. Besides Israeli technical, scientific, and medical innovations, they have also shared some wonderful musicians and entertainers with our country. Isaac Sutton, concert and cabaret performer supreme is one of Israel’s treasures and he made his Green Room 42 debut last night. If there is a definition of “crowd pleaser” in the dictionary it should give the name Issac Sutton as an example.

’Don’t get me wrong, Issac is not just a “crowd pleaser”. He also pleases the crowd! Using his musicality, vocal prowess, charismatic infectious personality, and leading man good looks, Issac charmed and thrilled a full house at the Green Room last night. Joining Issac in this Broadway Israel evening were two Broadway super singers, Amanda Jane Cooper and DeLaney Westfall.

Before the pandemic we thrilled to Fiddler On The Roof in Yiddish. Last night we “kvelled” as Issac sang the score in Hebrew!

About Issac

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel’s National Theaters and with the region’s top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel – including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater,

Sutton began performing at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was requested to serve as MC, and also to sing, at Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s memorial services. Following his previous sold out engagements at NYC’s Feinstein’s/54 Below and most recent 2021 summer concert tour in Israeli theaters and amphitheaters, Sutton returns to NYC with the acclaimed show Broadway Israel

a unique celebration of Classic Broadway featuring beloved hits from Wicked, NBC’s “Smash”, The Phantom of The Opera, Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun and many more. Sutton is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University.

ISAAC SUTTON

AMANDA JANE COOPER & ISAAC SUTTON

DELANEY WESTFALL & ISAAC SUTTON

EDA SOROKOFF & ISAAC SUTTON