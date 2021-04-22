MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: Well, Hello Rob Russell!

Rob Russell survived the pandemic and two heart operations this past year so his return to the stage caused a joyous celebration last night at the Pelican Cafe Cabaret.   His Palm Beach fans gave him a standing ovation as they sang “It’s so nice to have you back where you belong” to “Mr. Palm Beach”.  Hello, Dolly! is Rob’s signature opening song when he enters a room to start a show, wireless mic in hand, and tunefully inserting the names of friends and fans into the Hello Dolly lyric.  Tonight’s Hello, Dolly! Became a greeting to special guests: Dick, Sally, & Missy Robinson, Patty Chamberlin, Sandy & Isanne Fisher, Jane Shevell, Larry Weissfeld, Leslie Laredo, Jeff Leibowitz, Clare Coco, Paul Shewchuk, Lady Jane Rothchild, and many others.  Broadway producer Catherine Adler, Artist Helmut Koller, Eda Sorokoff, and Kim Charlton were also saluting Rob, along with the Pelican’s great hosts Mark & Karen Frangione.

Russell’s career has taken him from front man at the distinguished Governor’s Club at Phillips Point, to almost two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, and to his recent years as a singer, recording artist, and—after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting—Dick Robinson’s fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM.

Rob Russell
Dick Robinson & Rob Russell
Mark Frangione & Rob Russell
Stephen Sorokoff & Catherine Adler
Helmut Koller, Catherine Adler, Kim Charlton, Eda Sorokoff
Clare Coco & Rob Russell
Kim Charlton & Rob Russell
Larry Weissfeld, Jane Shevell, Leslie Laredo, Jeff Leibowitz
Sandy FIsher
Sally Robinson, Missy Robinson, Rob Russell, Dick Robinson
Helmut Koller, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Kim CHarlton
Happy Birthday Dick Robinson
Isanne Fisher, Sandy Fisher, Dick Robinson
Kim Charlton & Dick Robinson
Helmut Koller & Jane Rothchild
Dick Robinson, Stephen Sorokoff, Eda Sorokoff, Kim Charlton, Sally Robinson, Missy Robinson
Pelican Cafe

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

