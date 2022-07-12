My View: “We’re Drinking My Friend To The (Start) Of A New Episode”

So make it one for Jamie and one more for her friends………The friends gathered at Birdland last night for the latest episode of the 30 year run of the Jamie deRoy and friends variety show.

It was an evening of spectacular lists as Jamie presented her ridiculously talented celebrity friends which included, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Julie Gold, Ben Jones, Daisy Jopling, and Robert Klein. Jamie’s friends and long time directors Ron Abel (music) and Barry Kleinbort were on hand to helm this entertainment tradition which was a benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund.

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch followed and Jim also had an extraordinary list of talent prepared for the special 19th anniversary show which was live-streamed around the planet.