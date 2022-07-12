My View: “We’re Drinking My Friend To The (Start) Of A New Episode”

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

So make it one for Jamie and one more for her friends………The friends gathered at Birdland last night for the latest episode of the 30 year run of the Jamie deRoy and friends variety show.

It was an evening of spectacular lists as Jamie presented her ridiculously talented celebrity friends which included, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Julie Gold, Ben Jones, Daisy Jopling, and Robert Klein.  Jamie’s friends and long time directors Ron Abel (music) and Barry Kleinbort were on hand to helm this entertainment tradition which was a benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund. 

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party with Billy Stritch followed and Jim also had an extraordinary list of talent prepared for the special 19th anniversary show which was live-streamed around the planet.

JAMIE deROY

ROBERT KLEIN, STEVE DOYLE, JULIE GOLD, BEN JONES,JAMIE DEROY, DAISY JOPLING

JOE BENINCASA, CEO ENTERTAINMENT COMMUNITY FUND & JAMIE DEROY

FRIENDS

DAISY JOPLING

JAMIE DEROY

BEN JONES

LIANNE MARIE DOBBS

JULIE GOLD

ROBERT KLEIN

ROBERT KLEIN & JAMIE DEROY

BRENDA VACCARO, CAROLINE SOROKOFF, EDA SOROKOFF

DR. JUDY KURIANSKY & JAMIE DEROY

BRENDA VACCARO & SUE VACCARO

RON ABEL & BRENDA VACCARO

BRENDA VACCARO & JULIE GOLD

DAISY JOPLING & CAROLINE SOROKOFF

CAROLINE SOROKOFF & PETER STEARN

DAVID C. WOLFSON, GERALD GISONDI, JAMIE DEROY

JIM CARUSO

BILLY STRITCH

Cabaret

