My View: What A Lineup and Audience at The Lineup This Week!



Anyone who lives in New York City, or visits (people from South London and Scotland were in the house) knows that the hottest spot on a Tuesday night is Susie Mosher’s “The LINEUP” at the Birdland Theater, downstairs of the legendary Birdland Jazz Club. I must also share with you that the staff are wonderful, as are the cocktails, service and food menu.

Susie Mosher

Each week, at 8:30 P.M., audiences show up, sometimes knowing who’s on the bill,  sometimes not and not even caring because it’s always guaranteed fun and great music.

Susie Mosher

Hosted by the clever and talented Mosher (who is brilliant at IMPROV), she introduces us to each of the evening’s guest performers and the night is off and running.

Every week is different and last night was a knockout with a fantastic roster of talent.

Susie Mosher, Tony Glausi

Among last night’s performers were many performers we know and love, like Karen Mason, Lauren Molina, Jennifer Pace, Marti Cummings, David Sabella and just as many talented folks that were unfamiliar to me and thrilled the crowd. One surprise to all of us was an appearance by Richard Jay-Alexander. He is widely recognized as a director and producer, but many people didn’t know, or forget, that he started his career, 47 years ago, as a performer. Richard got the room emotional by sharing what it was like to come to New York City back in 1975 at the age of 22 and then sang a song from THE WIZ. You had to be there.

Susie Mosher, Richard Jay-Alexander

Another observation about these special nights is that the audience can be just as full of “names” as what’s happening on the stage. Spotted last night were the legendary Marilyn Maye, Daniel Dunlow, Countess Luann de Lesseps (#RHONY), Harper Collins

Creative Director, Lisa Sharkey, Nellie Beavers, popular vocal teacher Celeste Simone, Jamie deRoy nightlife stalwart Maryann LoPinto, up and comer Peter Dager, Jim Caruso, club owner Gianni Valenti and probably others I didn’t see.

Mosher is to be congratulated for creation of The LINEUP and generously thanks Gianni Valentiand Jim Caruso for giving this Tuesday night tradition such a beautiful home, with great lighting and sound.

The other extraordinary part of these nights is THE BAND and this one is always great!

Led by MD Brad Simmons on the piano, with John Miller on bass and Clint de Ganon on

drums and percussion, they rock the room with a brilliant assist to all the evening’s artist.

Here are some photos from last night’s show.

Gianni Valenti, Marilyn Maye

Susie Mosher

Karen Mason

Brad SIMMONS

Richard Jay-Alexander

Richard Jay-Alexander

 Marilyn Maye

Marti Cummings

David Sabella

Tony Glassy

Lauren Molina

Marissa Licata

Jennifer Pace

Richard Jay-Alexander, Celeste Simone, Frank Simone, Nellie Beavers 

Lisa Sharkey, Paul Gleicher

Carlos Clemenz

Peter Dager, Richard Jay-Alexander

Maria Von Nicolia, Richard Jay-Alexander, Eda Sorokoff

