My View: What Took So Long? Hugh Panaro Solo Debut at 54 Below

I predict that for the next few days, everyone will be talking about Hugh Panaro and his mesmerizing solo concert debut here in New York City, at 54 Below.  What took so long? Who Knows.  But that doesn’t matter anymore because his two-day run is totally sold out, which means he’ll be back and, surely, be exporting this all over the country, to London, Canada, and Australia, where audiences love exactly what he is giving them- BROADWAY, and plenty of it, but through the singular lens of his career.  The voice is astonishing and that is no exaggeration. Full, rangey, colorful, delicate, robust, dangerous, soaring and everything in between.  He’s also funny, charming, handsome and he has you in a spell song after song after song.  The stories are his and his alone, but when you add up his experience and skill, along with the chevrons of his director, Richard Jay-Alexander and his musical director/arranger, Joseph Thalken, you surrender to expertise of the highest order.  No tricks (well, maybe one) but I won’t spoil it for you.  I will simply say that the room was electrified and I encourage you to go see Hugh Panaro whenever or wherever you can.  It is a thrill ride!

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

