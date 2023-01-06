Cabaret

My View: Where Did The “Entertainer Of The Year” Ann Hampton Callaway Play Her First Gig Of 2023?

Where did the recently named “Entertainer of the Year” (Broadwayworld) appear for her first gig in 2023?…Ann Hampton Callaway was at Cafe Centro last night, the intimate cabaret/restaurant in West Palm Beach which has become a premier music destination.  The award-winning singer/songwriter was lucky to find herself a seat at the piano as fans filled up every available table for the special evening. To accommodate the long wait list the venue added tables al fresco outside the Cafe and Ann’s music and The Great American Songbook filled the tropical Florida air.

The Diva entered to cheering fans well familiar with the talent of the award-winning artiste who has appeared in venues all across the country.  Be it on concert stages or at her sold out engagements in Cabarets on both coasts, an evening with Ann is always an exciting, creative, and witty musical journey.

A group of Manhattan snow-bird cabaret aficionados along with Palm Beach locals were in attendance at owner/entertainment enthusiast Sal Kutsal’s establishment.  They gave a standing ovation to the menu of Executive Chef William Graver and the performance of Ann Hampton Callaway.  The evening also became a mini Bon Voyage party as Ann was leaving the next morning from Port Fort Lauderdale on The Jazz Cruise. 

The event was produced by Floridian Sanford Fisher

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

CAFE CENTRO

SANFORD FISHER

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

SAL KUTSAL

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY & SANFORD FISHER

SUNNY SESSA & ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

COPELAND DAVIS & SUNNY SESSA

MAZ VON ANHALT & ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY

SANFORD FISHER & ISANNE FISHER

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY & EDA SOROKOFF

ROB RUSSELL, SUNNY SESSA, VALARIE CHRISTOPHER

MARK FRANGIONE & BONNIE ROSEMAN

EDA SOROKOFF, ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY, STEPHEN SOROKOFF

CAFE CENTRO

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

