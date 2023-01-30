My View: Where Have All Those Great Variety Shows Gone? Check Out The Footlighters Club

It was an early-bird very special event in Florida yesterday as The Footlighters Club of South Florida` honored their President Errol Dante who was celebrating his 80th birthday. Many spoke in praise of entertainer Errol who in addition to having a long and successful career in show business has also dedicated his time and efforts to senior entertainers who benefit from the charity of the Footlighters club. The wonderful singers, comics, and musicians who performed brought back the thrill of live entertainment reminiscent of the golden age of the nightclubs and Borscht Belt show rooms. In the audience and providing a few hysterical shout outs were 91 year young comic Dick Capri of “Catskills On Broadway” fame and TV star (99 year old) Woody Woodbury who also did a bit of great stand up comedy for the entertainment savvy audience. The sumptuous lunch, the the live music, the laughter, and the dancing,….. for a few hours I was back at The Concord , Grossingers, Browns, and the Copacabana. Entertainers who know how to entertain and an enthusiastic Footlighters audience….the gift that keeps giving.

The Entertainers: Brice Smirnoff, MC, Camille Terry, as Marilyn Monroe, David Orson, singer, Judy Scott, singer, Peter Lenomgelllo, singer, Peter Lemongello Jr., singer, Richie Monervini, comic, Rodi Alexander & Mark Friedman.

The Mark Friedman Orchestra provided the music and Rodi Alexander was event planner and talent coordinator.