My View: Who Better To Celebrate Cy Coleman….BIlly Stritch

If you start with a talented singer, back him up with a skilled pianist/arranger and secure a Director who can weave it all together, you have the team in place to create a great show..Billy Stritch possesses all three of the afore mentioned talents and his show celebrating Cy Coleman at 54 Below last night is one of his finest.  Team Stritch, Stritch & Stritch created a masterful exploration of the music and career of Cy Coleman.  Billy exquisitely sang mostly the stand alone songs written by Cy Coleman with a voice that seemed born to sing these great tunes.  You couldn’t hear a pin drop in 54 Below for the ballads and the up tempos were ingeniously constructed as only Mr. Stritch can.   If Cy Coleman were to choose someone to authentically celebrate his songbook it would be Billy, who by the way was a pal of the composer.  Mr. Stritch possess the piano mastery equal to the task of recalling Cy Coleman’s awesome jazz piano virtuosity , and needless to say, Billy’s velvety voice is much more effective than the functional raspy songwriter voice of Cy Coleman, who on occasion would appear with his trio. 

One more chance to catch the definitive interpretation of the music of Cy Coleman.   Tonight Saturday Sept 24 at 54 Below

BILLY STRITCH

Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for more years than he cares to count but is perhaps best known for his 25 year collaboration as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli. He has also toured with Tony Bennett, Linda Eder, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin and many other top singers. His composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy award and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Billy has recorded numerous solo albums and the most recent release Billy’s Place (Club44 Records) is available on all the streaming platforms and at his website billystritch.com

LEE ROY REAMS & BILLY STRICH

BILLY STRITCH & MARDI MILLIT

EDA SOROKOFF & LEE ROY REAMS

CHRISTINA ROSE & DOUG MAJOR

54 BELOW

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

