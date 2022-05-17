MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: Winners of the Adela & Larry Elow American Songbook H.S. Competition

KT Sullivan, Artistic Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation hosted the finals of The 5th Adela & Larry Elow American Songbook High School Competition yesterday in the Laurie Beechman Theater at The West Bank Cafe. The competition prize money was endowed by Board Members Adela and Larry Elow to encourage teenagers to learn and perform The Great American Songbook, which was composed between the years 1900-1970.

Participants are nominated from pupils who attend New York City public performing arts high schools, which require auditions before enrolling students. The singers compete for cash awards: a $2,500 first prize, a $1,500 second prize, and a $1,000 third prize. The first prize winner will be invited to appear during the 2022 Cabaret Convention. 1st prize was awarded to Jillian Mustillo, 2nd to Jada Mothersill, and 3rd place to Anne Hart. Judges for the competition were: Karen Mason, Will Friedwald, Adam Feldman, Natalie Douglas, and Mark Hummel.

Three former winners of the competition also performed at the event while the judges votes were being tallied. They were Julia Parasram, Madalynn Matthews, and Hannah Jane, all who are out there on their own thanks to the help of an Elow Scholarship Award.

ADELA ELOW, LARRY ELOW, KT SULLIVAN

JADE MOTHERSILL, 2nd plaice, ANNE HART, 3rd place, JILLIAN MUSTILLO , 1st place, & KT SULLIVAN

JADE MOTHERSILL, ANNE HART, JILLIAN MUSTILLO

Front: Julian Parasram, Isabella Burke, Rachel Ford
Back: Madalynn Matthews, Nissi Toro, Jada Mothersill, Jillian Mustillo, Anne Hart, Hannah Jane

Judges: NATALIE DOUGLAS, MARK HUMMEL, ADAM FELDMAN, KAREN MASON, WILL FRIEDWALD

JON WEBER

ANNE HART & KT SULLIVAN

RACHEL FORD

HANNAH JANE

JULLIA PARASRAM

JILLIAN MUSTILLO

JADA MOTHERSILL

NISSI TORO

MADALYNN MATTHEWS

ISABELLA BURKE

KT SULLIVAN

 

 

