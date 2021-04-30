My View: Wow! The Lady at That Table Can Sure Sing…Wonder if she ever did it Professionally?

A few days post Marilyn Maye’s memorable engagement in the Wick Theatre Cabaret Johnny Carson’s favorite singer was relaxing and dining with friends at Table 26 in Palm Beach. The other patrons in the restaurant subsequently got an unexpected rare treat. Jill & Rich Switzer Legends Radio hosts and cabaret performers extraordinaire were the featured entertainment in Eddie & Ozzie’s famous eatery and the microphone was soon in the hands of Marilyn Maye who graciously sang a tune. Diners got a super surprise special added to the menu for their night out as Marilyn “sang for her supper”. Marilyn Maye is well known and loved in Palm Beach, however I did hear a young member of the waitstaff remark….”wow, the lady at that table can sure sing, I wonder if she ever did it professionally”?
