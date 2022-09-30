MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

My View: You Don’t Have To Dress As Elegantly As KT But You Might Want To..Eric Yves Garcia at The Pierre Hotel

Manhattanites who yearn for the music and ambience of a cafe society piano lounge now have a location and entertainer to hang with.  If an Omar Sharif or Rudolph Valentino could play great piano and sing the American Songbook they would have been Eric Yves Garcia who opened at The Pierre Hotel’s 2 E Lounge last night, and he’ll be there every Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.  You don’t have to dress as elegantly as KT Sullivan who was in the room with friends last night, but you might want to choose from the better section of your closet.  The room and the music deserve it.

ERIC YVES GARCIA

ALEX LEONARD, COLETTE RUSSELL, KT SULLIVAN, DR. BRADLEY JONES

CHRISTEL IBSEN, ERIC YVES GARCIA, EDA SOROKOFF

ERIC YVES GARCIA

ERIC YVES GARCIA

2 E Lounge

ERIC YVES GARCIA

CHRISTEL IBSEN, KT SULLIVAN, EDA SOROKOFF

CHRISTEL IBSEN & EDA SOROKOFF

THE PIERRE

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

