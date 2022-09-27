My View: You Don’t Have To Set A New Standard When You’ve Already Set The Standard…..TONY DANZA at 54 Below

When Tony Danza hits the stage it becomes a master class in performance. The backdrop and decor of 54 Below can be a very diverting busy place but for the duration of his act your eyes never leave the charismatic Danza as you watch him “live and in person”. Tony can make any subject matter interesting, wether he’s mentoring kids in PAL or acting on a Broadway stage, but when Danza tells stories and sings songs in a nightclub the audience is given an expert lesson in how to throughly entertain. A++ for this show!

Tony Danza and his band started their limited engagement of his hit show, Standards & Stories, at 54 Below last night. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performed a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as selections from the hit Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas (which Danza also starred in), while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

Danza has been one of the world’s most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who’s The Boss,” Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony has also starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high.” He received an Emmy nomination for his guest spot on “The Practice,” and recently made a special guest appearance on “Blue Bloods.” Danza also has a much buzzed about “Who’s the Boss” sequel in the works, and just wrapped a co-starring role in the upcoming 20th Century Fox feature film, Darby Harper Wants You To Know.