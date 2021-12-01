MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
My View: You Had To Be There! “A Very Countess Christmas” at Feinstein’s54/Below

Well, The Holiday Season is “officially” upon us and Feinstein’s 54 Below landed a winner in its lineup of Christmas themed events with Luann de Lesseps’ “A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS”. 

The knockout beauty and fun girl is among the most popular of BRAVO’s Housewives franchise, headlining THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK for an impressive 13 seasons now.  Mirth was the order of the evening, with a killer band, terrific musical choices and a hostess that knows exactly what she’s doing, all the while, with tongue placed firmly in cheek.

Also,  NO SPOILERS, but I was completely caught off guard and truly moved by one particular segment, where the Countess bares her soul for all to see and hear.

The lady is nobody’s fool and she went after the absolute finest creative collaborators to help her craft a totally enjoyable show…Director Richard Jay-Alexander and Musical Director Billy Stritch were in the cockpit! 

There were plenty of terrific song choices, stories, dancing, humor, video packages and even a brilliant instructional on her “famous” Eggs A La Francaise.  There was also plenty of “dish” in the wild Q&A section of the show. The crowd couldn’t get enough of her and it’s just what we need to get us into the holiday spirit after being dormant for so long.  The run is completely “SOLD-OUT” but you can go to the 54 Below website and sign up for the LIVESTREAM on December 7th.  This show is a full-on party!  They even designed a drink for the 9 show blockbuster run: THE COUNTESS ROYALE.

RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, Director, LUANN de LESSEPS, CARLOS CLEMENZ
LUANN de LESSEPS
BRIAN NASH & LUANN de LESSEPS
CARLOS CLEMENZ & LUANN de LESSEPS
BILLY STRITCH, Music Director & LUANN de LESSEPS
LUANN de LESSEPS & DANIEL GLASS
LUANN de LESSEPS & MOM
RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, Q&A
Luann’s Mom
Luann’s Sister & Mom & Rich Super
RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, Director, & Rich Super, Agent
RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER,DAVE QUINN, BLAKE ROSS
DAVE QUINN, STEPHEN SOROKOFF, BLAKE ROSS
DANIEL GLASS, BRIAN NASH, LUANN de LESSEPS, STEVE DOYLE
CARLOS CLEMENZ & LUANN de LESSEPS
RICHARD FRANKEL & LUANN de LESSEPS
EDA SOROKOFF, RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, DAVE QUINN, BLAKE ROSS, BRIAN NASH
DORINDA MEDLEY & LUANN de LESSEPS
RICHARD JAY-ALEXANDER, LUANN de LESSEPS, RICH SUPER
THE COUNTESS

Cabaret

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

