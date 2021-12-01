My View: You Had To Be There! “A Very Countess Christmas” at Feinstein’s54/Below

Well, The Holiday Season is “officially” upon us and Feinstein’s 54 Below landed a winner in its lineup of Christmas themed events with Luann de Lesseps’ “A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS”.

The knockout beauty and fun girl is among the most popular of BRAVO’s Housewives franchise, headlining THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK for an impressive 13 seasons now. Mirth was the order of the evening, with a killer band, terrific musical choices and a hostess that knows exactly what she’s doing, all the while, with tongue placed firmly in cheek.

Also, NO SPOILERS, but I was completely caught off guard and truly moved by one particular segment, where the Countess bares her soul for all to see and hear.

The lady is nobody’s fool and she went after the absolute finest creative collaborators to help her craft a totally enjoyable show…Director Richard Jay-Alexander and Musical Director Billy Stritch were in the cockpit!

There were plenty of terrific song choices, stories, dancing, humor, video packages and even a brilliant instructional on her “famous” Eggs A La Francaise. There was also plenty of “dish” in the wild Q&A section of the show. The crowd couldn’t get enough of her and it’s just what we need to get us into the holiday spirit after being dormant for so long. The run is completely “SOLD-OUT” but you can go to the 54 Below website and sign up for the LIVESTREAM on December 7th. This show is a full-on party! They even designed a drink for the 9 show blockbuster run: THE COUNTESS ROYALE.

