My View: Daisy Joplin Band Sets Chelsea Table+Stage on Fire

Daisy Jopling, the fiery British classical/rock violinist and her band set Chelsea Table + Stage on fire last night with her virtuosity and high spirited emotional playing.  The passion will keep going as Daisy joins the latest edition of Jamie deRoy & friends at Birdland this coming Monday July 11th.

Daisy tours Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas and has performed in such venues as, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Musikverein in Vienna, the Salzburger Festspiele, the Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland. She has recorded nine albums.

The evening also featured young vocalist Sophia Regina.

The Daisy Band:  Jeff Miller, piano, Matthew Watanabe, keyboard, Lavondo Thomas, bass, Simon Fishburn, drums, Michael Feigenbaum, percussion/beatbox/guitar.

About Daisy:

“I am passionate about creating world-class musical and theatrical performances which bring communities together and empower women and children, with a mission of healing and uplifting the world.

I started to play the violin when I was three years old, inspired by my aunt Louise Grattan (Jopling) who was a professional violinist and an incredible teacher. She is my lifelong mentor.

Both my parents went to great lengths to support and encourage my musical talent, and without them I’m not sure that I would have come through my teenage years still playing the violin.

I also had great teachers: I started with Olive Cox as a child, then went on to learn with Frederick Grinke as a teenager, with Frances Mason and Itzhak Rashkovsky at the Royal College of Music, with David Takeno at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and with Boris Kuschnir at the Vienna Conservatory. There are so many great musicians who have been invaluable to my musical development, I am grateful for them all.”

DAISY JOPLING

DAISY JOPLING

CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE

DAISY JOPLING

DAISY JOPLING & MICHAEL FEIGENBAUM

LAVONDO THOMAS

MATTHEW WATANABE

SOPHIA REGINA

THE BAND

CHELSEA TABLE+STAGE

BARRY KLEINBORT, DAISY JOPLING, JAMIE deROY

EDA SOROKOFF & DAISY JOPLING

SOPHIA REGINA & ERROL RAPPAPORT

FRANKIE GABRIEL, RINGMASTER

Stephen studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in the Fashion Industry. He was CEO of a textile manufacturing facility and President of an international textile machinery company. Stephen was on the Board of Directors of the “First All Children’s Theatre” which brought the Stephen Schwartz musical The Trip and Captain Louie to the Kennedy Center in Wash DC. His wife Eda, an interior space designer and classical pianist was on the Board of Barrington Stage Company and is still active at BSC. Stephen’s photographs, videos and articles appear on Broadwayworld.com, T2Conline.com and The New York Observer. He is active in the entertainment events at the Friars Club, where he is a member. Stephen is also an Honorary Board Member of The Society For The Preservation of The Great American Songbook. Stephen Sorokoff@gmail.com

