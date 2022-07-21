Nantucket – attractions to visit in one weekend

Nantucket is a small island 30 miles south of Cape Cod. But it has been gaining so much popularity that some refer to it as “The New Martha’s Vineyard.” Finding a house or property to buy there has become virtually impossible due to the strong interest and the strict local conservation policies which limit new developments.

Thankfully, there are many available rental homes and lodgings which you can book for your stay from Congdon & Coleman. This will allow you to feel like you are the proud owner of one of the unique vacation homes on this New England island.

You can rent a house or loft for the whole summer or just for a single weekend visit to Nantucket.

Once you have booked your ferry or plane tickets and found the perfect place to rent for your weekend trip to the Little Grey Lady of the Sea, you can start planning your stay so that you get the most of this magical island in just a couple of days.

Here are some ideas for your itinerary for a weekend trip to Nantucket, MA.

Take the Best Instagram-worthy Photos

Nantucket has recently become a top destination for influencers in addition to the celebrities, affluent people, and politicians who have been visiting it forever. One of the reasons for the increased popularity of the island as a dream destination is the fact that there are so many Instagrammable spots there. This has made the photos from Nantucket so popular on different social media platforms.

You can take the best vacation photos for your own personal collection or for sharing with friends by checking out the top-rated photographable hotspots.

These include the endless wide beaches with white sand, untouched dunes, and one-of-a-kind unobstructed ocean views.

For the most impressive sunset photographs, plan an evening beach picnic or visit Madaket Beach on the west coast of Nantucket. If you are a pre-dawn person, you can capture the stunning sunset over the ocean from the fabulous Siasconset Beach on the island’s East coast.

The three historic lighthouses in Nantucket are definitely worth seeing and photographing. Brant Point Light is the first thing to greet you if you arrive via ferry. It is the most accessible lighthouse to reach if you are staying in the town of Nantucket.

It is the second oldest and one of the smallest lighthouses in the USA and is included in the National Register of Historic Places.

Sankaty Head Lighthouse is located on the easternmost point of the island and is one of Nantucket’s most recognizable sites and images. The historical white and red striped lighthouse were built in 1850. Interestingly, in 2007 in a unique operation by the local historic preservation authorities and organizations, the lighthouse was actually moved about 400 feet back into the land. This was done to protect it from falling off of the eroding cliff’s edge.

Great Point Lighthouse is a little more challenging to get to, but the trip and the view there are absolutely worth it.

This third historic lighthouse is on the westernmost point of Nantucket Island. It is also the most powerful lighthouse in New England.

To reach it, you will need to rent a 4WD and obtain a beach driving permit from the local authorities. The trip to the Great Point Light is absolutely stunning. It passes through the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Reserve. You can enjoy the panoramic views of the ocean and of the beautiful wildlife all along.

Another place that is among the top preferred locations for engagement and wedding photos and for influencers and visitors worldwide is the Sconset Bluff Walk.

This one-mile-long walking path is one of the most beautiful walking tracks you can find in the country and around the world.

It starts in the village of Siasconset (Sconset). The trail passes by the charming weathered gray shingle-style cottages. They are all covered with pink and red roses and surrounded by gardens bursting with blooming hydrangeas and other flowers. The white seashell-covered path will take you to the market of Siasconset, where you can stop for a snack and then continue on to Siasconset Beach. It is on the east coast of Nantucket and is among the best places to go to watch a stunning sunrise. You can enjoy a picnic on the beach and head off to the Sankaty Head Lighthouse for some more nautical-style photos.

Some other beaches to visit for taking great vacation photos while visiting Nantucket are Step’s Beach, Madaket beach, Surfside, Jetties, and more.

Tour the Historic Sites

One of the things that make Nantucket so unique and such a popular destination is its fascinating history.

It started back from the Native American Wampanoag Tribe people, who were the island’s original inhabitants. Then it was continued by the settlers arriving from England in the 1600s. This small and isolated island soon became the whaling capital of the world, with whaling being the primary industry for the local residents.

You should visit the Whaling Museum in Downtown Nantucket to learn more about these glorious whaling years. It is located in a former whale oil candle-making factory and is home to hundreds of exhibits from the whaling times. You can see a real skeleton of a giant sperm whale there. There is also the original Fresnel lens from one of the lighthouses. You will also learn the fantastic story of the Essex whaling ship and its captain, whose story inspired Herman Melville to write “Moby-Dick.”

Another historical site worth visiting is the Old Mill. This is the oldest surviving and still functioning windmill in the USA. It was built back in 1746 and restored in 1828. Today, visitors can see how the milling of the corn into cornmeal used to be done with the help of the wind. If you are lucky, and it is windy enough, you will be able to witness the entire process yourself.

The Old Gaol is another building with historical significance that is worth visiting when in Nantucket. It used to be the island’s new prison. You can get to explore its cells and admire the colonial-style building made of massive oak with iron reinforcements. The guides will also tell you fascinating stories of famous prisoners. You can even get to experience what it was like to be incarcerated in the early 19th century in one of the cells.