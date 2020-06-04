Nathaniel Hunt Brings Rise. Reflect. Restore to Heal from Racial Injustice

New York City-based activist and professional dancer, Nathaniel Hunt, is proud to present Rise. Reflect. Restore: A Three Day Virtual Fundraiser for the NAACP & Color of Change. Join Nathaniel on Instagram Live @nathanielhunt_ from Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7, 2020 to stand in solidarity with #BlackLivesMatter and support NAACP and Color of Change.

Inspired by the unjust murder of George Floyd, Hunt has tapped into his network of artists, healers and motivators, and curated a variety of uplifting classes, heartfelt performance, and uncomfortable conversations. These sessions will uncover, investigate, and begin to encourage healing from racial injustice in the United States.

Nathaniel Hunt Performance Reel – Extended from Nathaniel Hunt on Vimeo.

Facilitators include acclaimed poet and author, Azure Antoinette who Forbes referred to as “the Maya Angelou of the millennial generation,” dancer Antuan Byers (Metropolitan Opera Ballet), lighting designer Emily Clarkson (Off-Broadway’s Drift), dancer Brandon Coleman (Sleep No More), dancer Coral Dolphin (Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour), Director of Student Ministries at Ocean Grove Church Megan Faulkner, dancer Christine Flores (Pam Tanowitz Dance), stage manager Chelsea Gillespie (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater), Artistic Director Hallie Hunt (Adaptations Dance Theater), dancer and health activist Amira Johnson (Disney Cruise Line), dancer Alice Klock (Co-Director of FLOCK), Ringmaster and singer Storm Marrero (Big Apple Circus), Marisa Martin who is a Trauma-Informed, Restorative and Vinyasa Yoga Teacher, composer and songwriter Michael Mott (Where the Sky Ends, In the Light), dancer Deidre Rogan (Parsons Dance), dancer Courtney Ross (Founder and Director of Bloom Dance), dancer and NASM certified personal trainer J’nae Simmons, dancer Courtney Celeste Spears (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) and Licensed Psychotherapist Rachel Wright.

The public is encouraged to donate what you can to attend dance, yoga, and fitness classes via Instagram. All discussions will take place via Instagram and Facebook Live. Funds will be collected via Venmo @RiseReflectRestore and Paypal paypal.me/risereflectrestore and donated at the conclusion of the weekend. Receipts will be shared by facilitators once the donations are made to both the NAACP and Color of Change. For more information, find Nathaniel on Instagram. @nathanielhunt_

Nathaniel Hunt is a professional dancer, choreographer, and dance educator residing in New York City. He has danced professionally with the Metropolitan Opera Ballet, Alvin Ailey II, Ballet Hispanico, Company XIV, Adaptations Dance Theater, Diversity of Dance, and Zvidance. He has choreographed and taught throughout collegiate institutions and public schools across the nation. Mr. Hunt continues to perform diverse repertoire, educate aspiring dancers, create innovative work and programs that strive to inspire, encourage, and connect with many individuals worldwide.