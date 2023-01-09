National Board of Review Annual Gala Honors Industry Trailblazers

On Jan. 8, the National Board of Review hosted their annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street.

Celebrating the art of cinema hundreds gathered on the starry night that showcased categories that included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Best Directorial Debut, as well as their signature honors the Freedom of Expression Award and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography.

Attendees included: host Willie Geist along with 2022 NBR Awardees Colin Farrell (Best Actor, The Banshees of Inisherin), Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once), Steven Spielberg (Best Director, The Fabelmans), Janelle Monae (Best Supporting Actress, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Martin McDonagh (Best Original Screenplay, The Banshees of Inisherin), Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (Best Adapted Screenplay, All Quiet on the Western Front), Danielle Deadwyler (Breakthrough Performance, Till), Gabriel LaBelle (Breakthrough Performance, The Fabelmans), Charlotte Wells (Best Directoral Debut, Aftersun), Santiago Mitre (Freedom of Expression Award, Argentina, 1985); Laura Poitras, Nan Goldin (Freedom of Expression Award, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed); along with: Top Gun: Maverick – Jerry Bruckheimer, Claudio Miranda, Joe Kosinski, David Ellison, Danny Ramirez; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Jenny Slate, Dean Fleischer-Camp; “Sr.” – Emily Ford, Kevin Ford; Women Talking – Jessie Buckley, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, Kate Hallet, Sarah Polley, Dede Gardner.

“It actually is an iconic award,” proudly said Stokell on the carpet before being honored, whose writing partner, Paterson, said jointly, “It’s incredible to be here tonight.”

Presenters included: Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Paul Dano, Ariana Debose, Tamron Hall, Oscar Isaac, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy O. Harris, Ron Howard, Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields, Fisher Stevens, Amber Tamblyn, Andrew Weissmann, and others.

Since 1909, the National Board of Review has dedicated its efforts to the support of cinema as both art and entertainment. Each year this select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals and academics view over 250 films and participates in illuminating discussions with directors, actors, producers and screenwriters before announcing their selections for the best work of the year. Since first citing year-end cinematic achievements in 1929, NBR has recognized a vast selection of outstanding studio, independent, international, animated and documentary films, often propelling recipients such as Peter Farrelly’s Green Book and George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road into the larger awards conversation. In addition, one of the organization’s core values is identifying new talent and nurturing young filmmakers by awarding promising talent with ‘Directorial Debut’ and ‘Breakthrough Actor’ awards as well as grants to rising film students. With its continued efforts to assist up-and-coming artists in completing and presenting their work, NBR honors its commitment to not just identifying the best that current cinema has to offer, but also ensuring the quality of films for future generations to come.