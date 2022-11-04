National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience Is A Massive Rip Off

Celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the legendary discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience is now showing at Pier 36, 299 South Street.

First off there really is no bus or subway that goes to this location. Expect to walk at least 7 to 10 blocks. If you take a car parking is $40. The admission price is as follows:

Adult’s (Ages 16+): $47 off peak $54.00 peak

Child (Ages 5-15) Timed Entry: $34 off peak $38.50 peak

Family Four Pack (2 Adult + 2 Child tickets): $36 off peak $41peak

VIP Adult (ages 16+): $79.50 off peak $92.50 peak. This includes a gift and The VR Experience

VIP Child (ages 5-15): $62.50 off peak $72.50 peak

VIP Family Four Pack (2 Adult + 2 Child tickets): $67 off peak and $72.50 peak

Premium Flex: $57 off peak and 65.50 peak

Senior (ages 65+) or Student (valid ID required): $36 off peak and $41 peak

Basically peak is weekends.

With this exhibit think more of a roving film, that is highly overpriced and not entirely accurate. It takes about 45 minutes to go through.

“Beyond King Tut” has one artifact so the treasures from Tut’s tomb remain in their country of origin.

1st room: flat walls with projectors throughout showing pictures of stone carvings. It changes every 10-15 minutes.

Tomb room, again boring projections.

2nd room: sand-like fluff flooring. Projectors pointing on walls and floor. 20 min cyclical “screen saver.”



The merchandise shop was the best part.

Hallway: A few basic screens that change every 10 seconds with some King Tut info. Can read all of it in under 5 min

I found this exhibit un-educational and cheaply done.

The VR experience was so horrible I just closed my eyes.

I personally would stay away and watch a PBS documentary.

National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience: Pier 36, 299 South Street. until January 1.