National Margarita Day with Delightful Toasts

Oh, it’s almost five-o-clock soon. But, on National Margarita Day why not start the party a little early with some hot drink ideas.

National Margarita Day on February 22 is offering up some fun to warm you up this month with PATRÓN cocktail recipes. Perfect to celebrate at-home or on a virtual happy hour, try these amazing delights.

Azalea Margarita

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.5 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

1 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Grenadine

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a rocks glass.

Margarita Caliente

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

1 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

1 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Passion fruit syrup

4 Dashes Chipotle Tabasco

2 Bar spoons orange marmalade

+ Orange twist for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake to chill and texturize. Strain into a double old fashioned glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.

Happy, happy, happy toasts to you.