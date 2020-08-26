MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
National Red Wine Day August 28

Did anyone just blow your mind and say it’s almost Labor Day Weekend? Well whomp, whomp. But hey that means we are closer to days of drinking red wine.

This National Red Wine Day, BABE Wine wants to make sure you’re wine-ing & dining yourself this holiday, because hey, you deserve it!

From Fri, Aug 28 – Mon, Aug 31, you can visit drinkbabe.net to get a 20% discount on all red wine with the code GIVEMERED. One of the wines that’ll be available for the promo is BABE Red, a delicious bubbly cab and syrah blend that won a gold medal at the Canned Wine Competition (BABE Rosé also won that same award). It’s available in an 8, 12 or 24 pack, which can be purchased on drinkbabe.net

