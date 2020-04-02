Natural Treatments for Epilepsy: Do They Work?

Epilepsy is a complex condition and proper medication is often required to treat it. However, one can take a look at these natural remedies that can act as alternative treatments and often be quite as effective:

Herbs

Almost the entire world population uses herbs in some form to cure various illnesses. Some herbs have also proven to come in handy for the treatment of epilepsy.

Herbs, such as chamomile, passionflower, mistletoe, skullcap, and mugwort may make AEDs more effective and calming. However, not all herbs are beneficial, some of them can further complicate the condition and may even result in death. Moreover, some of the above herbs can also cause certain side effects like rashes and headaches. This doesn’t imply all of the herbs will have the same effect, some of them also have a history of curing epilepsy due to its natural properties.

Some herbs that you must avoid include Kava, valerian, garlic, and ginkgo. These interact with your medications and increase sedation and interfere with your improvement levels.

Food and diet

Controlling your diet is one of the easiest things you can do to treat epilepsy. The best scientific diet to help decrease seizures is the Keto diet which focuses on consuming higher ratios of fat and lower ratios of carbs and proteins. It is widely believed that this sort of dietary pattern cures seizures though there is no proper scientific explanation for it.

People suffering from epilepsy are often put on a Keto diet and though the restrictions are challenging for most, it is important to follow this diet as it complements other measures to treat the condition. Almost half the people who follow a strict diet plan show a reduction in symptoms of epilepsy.

Vitamins

The presence and absence of various vitamins in the body is a known cause of epilepsy and seizures. Some of the vitamins that help in the treatment are:

Vitamin B-6: Absence of this vitamin is a major cause of seizures. Vitamin B-6 can also be used to treat a rare form of epilepsy known as pyridoxine-dependent seizures. It usually developed in the womb or in the period after birth and is mainly caused by the body’s inability to metabolize B6.

Vitamin E: Vitamin-E deficiency is also a cause of seizures in many people. A 2016 research indicates that it also helps increase in Vitamin-E levels, decrease seizures in people with a case of epilepsy where the symptoms cannot be controlled by medication.

Other vitamins: Several medications required to treat epilepsy results in a deficiency of certain vitamins in the body. If not addressed, this deficiency can further worsen your symptoms. In order to overcome a vitamin deficiency, you can take prescribed supplements that do not interfere with your medication and maintain the balance of vitamins in your body.

Though the vitamins mentioned above, and some others help in reducing the number of seizures that are caused by various types of epilepsy, they won’t be effective alone. They complement other medications like tab levipil 500 and make them work more effectively and result in a decrease in the dosage required. In any case, be sure to consult your doctor before you start taking supplements to avoid complications and overdose.

Relaxation

Various studies have linked both stress and anxiety to seizures. And presently, most of us are suffering from either of the two.

It is important to reduce your stress levels if you are suffering from epilepsy or your condition will worsen and the number of seizures you experience will increase. There are dozens of activities epilepsy patients can do in order to calm themselves and be more stress-free.

A relaxed mind and relaxed muscles act together and can reduce the occurrence of seizures and make it a bit easier to deal with epilepsy. If you are trying meditation to relax, you need to be cautious as it could change electrical signals in the brain and cause more seizures.

For example, essential oils like lavender that are used to relax oneself in aromatherapy help reduce the occurrence of seizures while others like sage are known to trigger more seizures in a patient of epilepsy.

Education on avoiding triggers

Being educated about epilepsy and its avoidance can greatly impact the lives of people suffering from it. In many cases, people suffering from epilepsy have come to realize that their seizures usually develop in response to certain triggers. For example, some may experience triggers when exposed to too much light (photosensitive epilepsy). It is important that patients learn what their triggers are and then avoid those stimuli in order to decrease seizure occurrences.

When you avoid situations that trigger your seizures, you will experience a lesser number of seizures and will be able to focus on treating epilepsy altogether.

The bottom line

A majority of natural evidence is entirely based on anecdotes and certain assumptions and there isn’t much scientific research to support most of the treatments. However, this does not discredit the fact that trying out these natural remedies has helped quite a lot of people to deal with epilepsy. As there is no specific treatment that works for everyone, you could try out the various natural treatments mentioned above and discover which helps you the most. But don’t sideline your recommended medications when you are focusing on these natural methods.