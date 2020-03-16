MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Neighbors Offering Help

Neighbors Offering Help

Do you need help during this time of crises? There is a newsletter called Next-door.com. Today they were several people offering to help the elderly, sick or whoever needed it. The posts read like this:

Elderly? Disabled? Need help? I can volunteer to help in anyway I can if anyone that may be having trouble getting shopping, pharmacy, etc stuff.

Hi neighbors, I know this is an uncertain time so wanted to offer a helping hand. I’d be happy to run an errand for anyone who needs extra help. Don’t hesitate to comment below or message me! And if you can offer help to neighbors in need, comment below with how 💚

Nextdoor is the neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services. The newsletter is in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, and Canada to:

  • Spread the word about a lost dog
  • Recommend and discover favorite local businesses
  • Find a new home for an outgrown bicycle
  • Receive important safety information from local agencies
  • Meet neighbors over a cup of coffee or organize a walking group
  • and now help in this time of crises.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others.

Nextdoor is free, and it’s easy to sign up.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

