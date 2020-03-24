Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten Series Free Streaming Via St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s Twitter Account

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Adam Broady

Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten Series will be offered as free content via The St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s Twitter account @STLAS1 beginning March 25, 2020. 

Ten X Ten is a collection of original monologues that are performed directly to the camera and in real-time, meaning there is no editing or camera trickery. It is all about the material and the actor, bringing each piece to the audience at home as purely and directly as possible. The series was initially written as exclusive content for DIRECTV’s ‘AUDIENCE CHANNEL’ and has been rarely seen since its initial airing on television. 

Louisa Krause

Each of the 10-minute films features one actor telling their story directly to the viewer. The first five feature Frederick Weller (“In Plain Sight,” “The Good Wife”), Jenna Fischer (“The Office”), Louisa Krause (“Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Young Adult”), Richard Kind (“Luck,” “Burn Notice,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) and Judith Light (Other Desert Cities, “Assembled Parties”). 

Weller’s character is a man who relays the story of an encounter he had with a woman sitting next to him on a flight. Fisher portrays a woman telling about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband and about her new life partner. Krause’s character is a young woman who discusses the way in which she takes control of her sexual destiny. Kind portrays a man discussing his feelings about his long-time marriage and his views on same-sex marriage as well. Light becomes a woman remembering the ‘man who got away’ while discussing her former marriage and her new boyfriend.

The second five feature Adam Brody (“Some Girls”), Maggie Grace (Taken; Taken 2), Jason Patric (Your Friends and Neighbors), Amy Madigan (Gone Baby Gone), and Bill Pullman (While You Were Sleeping). Each film explores the nature of human relationships, specifically themes of love and lust, told by characters at different stages in their lives. Brody portrays a young man bemoaning his impending hair loss and talking about his ‘ideal’ woman. Grace’s character is a woman talking about a friend who was killed in a car accident while texting her boyfriend. Patric embodies a man recounting the tale of a fight between parents that he was involved in at a little league game. Madigan plays a woman confessing to slowly having lost her will to live and asks a visitor for some spiritual help. Pullman becomes a man considering the ever-changing culture around him and his evolving views on love and life

 “While we all wait at home for the virus to settle, I decided to release these intimate stories to the national arts community as content to enjoy and inspire as we collectively figure out how to navigate today’s ever-changing waters and get back to  creating new material together and individually.” Writer, director Neil LaBute

The Ten x Ten series will be released via St.Louis Actors’ Studio’s Twitter account @STLAS1 will be released each week for five-week, beginning on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.  This wide release follows the exclusive run to St. Louis Actors’ Studio’s Subscribers each Sunday thru Tuesdays.

To receive the weekly releases, beginning March 25, follow @STLAS1 on twitter.

