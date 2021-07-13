MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Netflix Celebrates 'Fear Street' Trilogy 'Queer Street' at Fantastic Events

On Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11 Netflix took it to the “Queer Streets” of New York and Austin in celebration of the FEAR STREET TRILOGY and to celebrate local LGBTQ+ talent. Queer artists, musicians, drag performers, businesses and LGBTQ+ community members gathered to connect and commemorate the epic summer movie event and its leading queer characters in two vibrant queer, diverse artistic hubs.

On Saturday, July 10 in Brooklyn, New York, queer-owned bar and performance venue C’mon Everybody kicked off the “Queer Street” weekend with a live mural painting by street pop-artist Millie, tunes by DJ Sean McMahill and special performances by some of New York’s top drag stars: Angelica Sundae, Maddelynn Hatter, Rify Royalty and GOD COMPLEX

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – JULY 10: Maddelynn Hatter performs during the Fear Street Takes The Queer Streets Of New York event on July 10, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Netflix)

Notables making the night oh so corlorful included muralist OGMIllie  and DJ stage.  DJ SEAN MCMAHILL.

Sunday, July 11 saw the festivities continue in Austin, Texas at Coconut Club  & Neon Grotto with a live mural painting by Xavier Schipani, DJ sets by Boyfriend ATX, Sin Morera, La Morena, Winona Grindr, and Suxxy Puxxy. Special performances by P1nkstar, Y2K, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, Ruby Knight, Mandy Quinn, Tatiana Cholula, and Workout! with Erica Nix.

Check out the show here.

Photo credits:  Theo Wargo / Getty for Netflix

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

