MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

New Broadway Musical Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Martin Scorsese, New York, New York and Susan Stroman

If I can make it thereI’ll make it anywhereIt’s up to youNew York, New York

A casting breakdowns for a new Broadway musical loosely based on Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film New York, New York was sent out today. The production is believed to have a cast of 31 and an orchestra of 19 musicians and will opening up in March 2023. Opening night will be in April, with Tony and Olivier Award winner Susan Stroman set o direct and choreograph.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Producers Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Ferryman) and Tom Kirdahy (Inheritance) have persuaded David Thompson, a frequent Kander and Ebb collaborator (The Scottsboro Boys and Steel Pier) to write the book. Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon for Audible) will co-write the show. According to Deadline the characters played by Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli in the 1977 film will not appear in the new Broadway show.

The show had “But the World Goes ‘Round,” “There Goes the Ball Game ,”Happy Endings,” plus he tilted song all be John Kander and Fred Ebb. Kander is still very much alive, Fred Ebb passing away September 11, 2004. Taking up his pen will be Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) to write additional lyrics.

Sam Davis, music supervision and arrangements; Daryl Waters and Davis, orchestrations; David Loud, vocal arrangements; and music direction by Alvin Hough Jr.

Foresight Theatrical is handling general management. Casting’s being handled by Jim Carnahan Casting’s Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger.

 

Broadway

